10 health benefits of water aerobics

Water aerobics is a physical activity in which aerobic exercises are combined with swimming, which provides several health benefits, such as weight loss, improved circulation and muscle strengthening, for example.

Classes last an average of 50 to 60 minutes, with the water height close to the chest, at a pleasant temperature, around 32ºC, for example. This type of activity is suitable for people of all ages, being great to practice during pregnancy or in the elderly.

The main health benefits of water aerobics are:

1. Weight loss

Performing water aerobics on a regular basis favors weight loss, since during the exercise it is possible to burn up to 500 kcal per hour depending on the intensity and duration of the class. Thus, it is possible to lose up to 1 kg per week if combined with a balanced, low-calorie diet. Check out a diet to lose weight quickly and in a healthy way.

2. Improved circulation

Water aerobics helps to improve circulation due to increased muscle contraction and aerobic activity, which results in an improvement in the functioning of the heart and, consequently, improves blood circulation.

3. Improved breathing

The exercises performed in the water aerobics class make the person have to take deeper inspirations and, therefore, one of the benefits of water aerobics is the improvement of breathing capacity.

4. Muscle strengthening

Water aerobics helps strengthen muscles due to muscle contraction, which also helps improve flexibility and strength as the activity is performed frequently.

5. Strengthening the bones

Performing water aerobics exercises also helps to strengthen the bones, because it favors the absorption of calcium by the bones, making it stronger and preventing possible fractures, for example.

6. Improved flexibility

This activity is also great for improving the flexibility of the body, due to the increase in the range of motion that needs to be performed.

7. Increased motor coordination

The exercises performed in the water aerobics class should be done in a rhythmic way, moving the opposite arms and legs, which increases the ability of motor coordination.

8. Preservation of the joints

Water aerobics is an ideal activity for people who cannot overload their joints, being ideal for those who suffer from arthritis or osteoarthritis or are very overweight, for example.

9. Prevention of cardiovascular diseases

Water aerobics also helps to prevent cardiovascular diseases by decreasing heart rate and blood pressure, as well as improving blood circulation, leading to a better efficiency of the heart’s work.

10. Promotion of well-being

As this activity improves circulation, has no impact on joints, causes little or no muscle soreness after classes and still allows for socialization, it’s great for a person to feel good and healthy.

How to do water aerobics

To burn more calories and strengthen muscles and joints even more, the movements performed during the water aerobics class must be strong and small pool equipment can be used, such as floats, for example, which can be used on the arms or legs.

Although the exercises are carried out inside the pool, it is important to ensure that the body is properly hydrated by drinking water, juice or tea right before and after the class. In addition, it is important to wear sunscreen and a hat, especially if the class is held in the hottest hours of the sun.