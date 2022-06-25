Top 5 hazards of inhaling fire smoke

The dangers of inhaling fire smoke range from burning the airways to developing respiratory illnesses such as bronchiolitis or pneumonia. This is because the presence of gases, such as carbon monoxide, and other small particles are carried by the smoke to the lungs, where they irritate the tissues and cause inflammation.

Depending on the amount of smoke that was inhaled and the exposure time, the person can progress from relatively mild respiratory intoxication to respiratory arrest within a few minutes. For this reason, the ideal is to always stay away from some type of fire, not only because of the danger of calling them, but also because of the presence of smoke. If it is necessary to stay close by, it is important to use suitable protective material, as in the case of firefighters, for example.

Here’s what to do in case of inhaling smoke from a fire.

The main situations caused by the inhalation of smoke from fires are:

1. Burning of the airways

The heat from the flames can cause burns to the inside of the nose, larynx and pharynx, especially for people who are very close to the fire. This type of burn leads to swelling of the airways preventing the passage of air. It is enough for the person to be exposed to smoke from the fire for about 10 minutes to have their airways burned;

2. Asphyxia

Fire consumes the oxygen present in the air and, therefore, breathing becomes increasingly difficult. As a result, CO2 accumulates in the blood and with less oxygen reaching the lungs, the person feels weak, becomes disoriented and faints. The longer a person is without oxygen, the greater the risk of death or brain damage and permanent neurological sequelae;

3. Intoxication by toxic substances

Smoke from a fire contains several different particles, and among them are chlorine, cyanide and sulfur, which cause swelling of the airways, leakage of liquid and, consequently, prevent the passage of air through the lungs;

4. Bronchitis/bronchiolitis

Inflammation and accumulation of fluid within the airways can prevent air from passing through. Both the heat of the smoke and the toxic substances present can lead to the development of bronchitis or bronchiolitis, which are situations in which inflammation of the airways occurs, preventing the exchange of oxygen;

5. Pneumonia

With the respiratory system affected, there is a greater ease of entry and proliferation of viruses, fungi or bacteria that can lead to the development of pneumonia. This can manifest up to 3 weeks after the incident.

Who is most at risk of problems?

Exposure to smoke carries a higher risk of problems in children and the elderly, due to the fragility of the immune system, but also in people with chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma and COPD, or with heart disease.

The risk of respiratory problems is also greater, the greater the concentration of smoke in the air, as well as the time of exposure to smoke.

Most victims who survive a fire recover completely without having any breathing problems in the future, but victims who have inhaled a large amount of toxic fumes may experience difficulty breathing, dry cough and hoarseness for months.

when to go to the hospital

The main warning signs that can arise in victims of a fire include:

Very strong dry cough;

Wheezing in the chest;

Difficulty breathing;

Dizziness, feeling sick or fainting;

Mouth and fingertips purplish or bluish.

When noticing any of these symptoms, you should go to the hospital or consult a doctor, without taking any medication, to prevent him from masking the symptoms and making the diagnosis of the situation difficult. The person should be observed and the doctor may order tests such as chest x-rays and arterial blood gases, to help with the diagnosis.

In addition, anyone who has been exposed to smoke from a fire for more than 10 minutes without any equipment of their own should also go to the hospital for 24-hour observation. If there are no manifestations of signs or symptoms, doctors can discharge the patient, but they still recommend that if any symptoms are present within the next 5 days, the person should return to the hospital to receive appropriate treatment.

How fire victims are treated

The treatment must be done in the hospital and can be done with the use of towels soaked in saline and ointments to protect the burned skin, but respiratory care is essential to ensure the safety of the victim.

All victims need 100% oxygen masks to be able to breathe better. Doctors can look for signs of respiratory distress and assess the passage of air through the nose, mouth and throat, assessing the need to put a tube inside the victim’s mouth or neck so that he can breathe even with the help of devices.

Within 4 to 5 days, the burnt airway tissue should begin to loosen, along with some secretions, and at this stage the person may need airway suction to avoid suffocating with tissue debris.