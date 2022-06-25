What to do after inhaling fire smoke

If there has been smoke inhalation, it is recommended to seek medical help as soon as possible to prevent permanent damage to the airways. In addition, it is recommended to go to an open and airy place and lie on the floor, preferably on your side.

The first thing to do in a fire situation is to call the fire department by calling 192. But in order to help and save lives, you must first think about your own safety, because extreme heat and the inhalation of fire smoke causes serious problems. respiratory diseases that can lead to death.

If there are victims at the scene, and if you want to help, you should protect yourself from the smoke and fire by wetting a shirt with water and applying it all over your face, and then wrapping the shirt around your head to have your hands free. This is essential so that the smoke from the fire does not harm your own breathing and can help others, but safely.

Can I help fire victims?

Faced with a fire at home or in the forest, the ideal is to wait for the help provided by the Fire Department because these professionals are well trained and efficient to save lives and control the fire. But if you can help, you should follow these recommendations.

If you find any victims you must:

1. Take the victim to a cool placeairy and away from smoke, wet your face with a t-shirt soaked in water or saline solution to reduce discomfort;

2. Assess whether the victim is conscious and breathing:

Fire smoke is highly toxic and therefore can seriously affect the body. In this way, even if the victim is conscious and does not present any symptoms or discomfort, it is advisable to go to the emergency room for a medical evaluation and exams to ensure that the person is out of danger.

Many victims die after being in a fire due to respiratory complications such as pneumonia or bronchiolitis, which can manifest hours after the fire and can lead to death and therefore all people who have been in a fire scene should be evaluated by doctors.

How to protect yourself in a fire

To minimize damage to health, if you are in a fire situation, the following guidelines should be followed:

Crouch down and protect your nose and mouth with a wet cloth . The smoke will rise, consuming the oxygen that is available in the room, but the closer to the floor, the greater the amount of oxygen available;

. The smoke will rise, consuming the oxygen that is available in the room, but the closer to the floor, the greater the amount of oxygen available; You shouldn’t breathe through your mouth because the nose can better filter toxic gases from the air;

because the nose can better filter toxic gases from the air; must look for a airiest place to stay, as in a window, for example;

as in a window, for example; If other rooms in the house are on fire, you can covering the gaps in the doors with clothes or sheets to prevent smoke from entering the room where you are. If possible, wet your clothes with water and anything you use to block fire and smoke;

to prevent smoke from entering the room where you are. If possible, wet your clothes with water and anything you use to block fire and smoke; Before opening a door, you should put your hand to check its temperature. if it is very hot, it can indicate that there is fire on the other side, and therefore you should not open this door, as it will be able to protect you from the fire;

if it is very hot, it can indicate that there is fire on the other side, and therefore you should not open this door, as it will be able to protect you from the fire; If your clothes start to catch fire, the best thing is to lie down and roll on the floor. to eliminate the flames, because running will increase the fire and burn the skin quickly;

to eliminate the flames, because running will increase the fire and burn the skin quickly; It is only recommended to go out the window of a house or building, if you are on the ground floor or 1st floor, if it is above, it must wait for the firemen.

what not to do

Elevators should not be used because in a fire the electricity is cut and you can be trapped inside the elevator, which in addition to being able to catch fire, is prone to smoke entering;

because in a fire the electricity is cut and you can be trapped inside the elevator, which in addition to being able to catch fire, is prone to smoke entering; You shouldn’t go up the floors of a building. unless these are emergency exit guidelines during a fire, or if it is imperative;

unless these are emergency exit guidelines during a fire, or if it is imperative; You shouldn’t stay in the kitchen, garage, or inside the car. because of gas and gasoline that could lead to explosions;

How a fire affects health

The fire, in addition to resulting in severe burns, can also lead to death from lack of oxygen and respiratory infection that can arise hours after the fire. The lack of oxygen in the air leads to disorientation, weakness, nausea, vomiting and fainting.

When a person passes out, they can still breathe but are unconscious and if they remain at the scene of the fire, they are less likely to survive. A reduced amount of oxygen can lead to death in less than 10 minutes and therefore rescue of fire victims should be carried out as soon as possible.

In addition to fire endangering life by burning clothing, skin and objects, extreme heat burns the airways and smoke consumes oxygen from the air, leaving large amounts of CO2 and toxic particles that, when inhaled, reach the lungs. causing intoxication.

Thus, the victim can die from fire, smoke, or respiratory infections caused by heat or smoke.

Signs that indicate respiratory poisoning

After being exposed to large amounts of smoke, some signs and symptoms of respiratory intoxication may appear that can be life-threatening, such as:

Difficulty breathing, even in a cool and ventilated place;

Hoarse voice;

Very intense cough;

Smell of smoke or chemical in the exhaled air;

Mental confusion like not knowing where you are, what happened and confusing people, dates and names.

If anyone experiences these symptoms, even though they are conscious, they should immediately call for medical help by calling 192, or transport them to a nearby emergency room.

Some dangerous substances present in the smoke can take up to a few hours to cause symptoms, so it is recommended to keep vigilance of the victim at home or take him to the hospital for evaluation.

A fire situation can leave fatalities and survivors may need psychological or psychiatric care during the first few months.