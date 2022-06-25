9 Symptoms of Low Immunity (and What to Do to Get Better)

Low immunity can be perceived when the body gives some signs, indicating that the body’s defenses are low and that the immune system is not being able to fight infectious agents, such as viruses and bacteria, which can make the person sick more often and have symptoms such as frequent chills, fever, and recurrent infections.

The immune system corresponds to a set of organs, tissues and cells that act together with the aim of fighting invading agents and thus preventing the development of diseases. Understand how the immune system works.

Signs and symptoms of low immunity

When the body’s defense is low, some signs and symptoms may appear, the main ones being:

Recurrent infections, such as tonsillitis or herpes; Simple diseases, but that take a long time to pass or that get worse easily, such as the flu; Frequent fever and chills; Eyes often dry; Excessive tiredness; Nausea and vomiting; Diarrhea for more than 2 weeks; Red or white spots on the skin; Severe hair loss;

Therefore, when noticing any of these symptoms, it is important to adopt measures that help strengthen immunity, such as having a healthy diet, for example, as some foods are able to strengthen and stimulate the body’s defense cells. Here’s What to Eat to Boost Immunity

What can weaken the immune system

The decrease in the activity of the immune system can happen due to several situations, including situations of stress and anxiety, for example. In addition, some chronic diseases such as AIDS, lupus, cancer and diabetes can also decrease the activity of the immune system and favor the appearance of other diseases.

The use of immunosuppressive drugs, corticosteroids or antibiotics are also capable of weakening the immune system, and it is important to inform the doctor of the symptoms you present so that the suspension or change of the drug can be indicated to avoid compromising the functioning of the body’s defense cells. .

In addition to diseases, immunological factors and medication use, the functioning of the body’s defense system can also be compromised due to lifestyle habits such as lack of physical activity, alcoholism, smoking and unhealthy diet.

Low immunity in pregnancy

During pregnancy, it is normal to have a weakened immune system, due to hormonal changes and changes in the woman’s body, and it is necessary to pay extra attention to avoid problems such as flu and urinary infections.

Therefore, to avoid complications, it is important to always go to prenatal consultations, eat a diet rich in fruits and vegetables rich in antioxidants, such as oranges, pineapples, lemons, carrots and cabbage, and take flu vaccines during pregnancy. In this way, it is possible to protect both mother and baby.

How to improve immunity

To improve immunity, it is important for people to change their lifestyles, including physical activity on a daily basis and improving eating habits, giving preference to foods that stimulate the functioning of the immune system, such as Brazil nuts, fish, carrots and spinach, for example.

In addition, in case the symptoms of low immunity are frequent or in case the person has diseases or risk factors that weaken the body’s defense system, it is important to go to the doctor so that the treatment of the cause of the decrease in activity can be indicated. of the immune system, in addition to being recommended to carry out blood tests so that it is possible to evaluate the defense cells. In some cases, the doctor may also indicate the use of home remedies, such as echinacea tea, as a way to complement the treatment for low immunity.

Watch the video below for more ways to boost immunity: