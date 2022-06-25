Pneumonitis: what it is, types, symptoms and treatment

Hypersensitivity pneumonitis corresponds to inflammation of the lungs due to allergic reactions caused by microorganisms, dust or chemical agents, which leads to coughing, difficulty breathing and fever.

Pneumonitis can be classified according to its cause into several types, such as:

chemical pneumonitiswhose cause is the inhalation of dust, toxic or contaminated substances and chemical agents used in the production of synthetic rubber and packaging materials, for example; infectious pneumonitiswhich is caused by microorganisms such as fungi due to mold inhalation, or from bacteria and protozoa; lupus pneumonitiswhich happens due to autoimmune diseases, this type being rarer; interstitial pneumonitiswhich is also called Hamman-Rich Syndrome, which is a rare disease of unknown cause that can lead to respiratory failure.

In addition, pneumonitis can be caused by inhaling air contaminated with moldy hay particles, dirty air conditioning, sugarcane residue, moldy cork, moldy barley or malt, cheese mold, infected wheat bran, and contaminated coffee beans. , for example.

main symptoms

The main symptoms of inflammation of the lungs are:

Cough;

Shortness of breathe;

Fever;

Unexplained weight loss;

Breathing difficulty;

Increased respiratory rate, known as tachypnea.

The diagnosis of pneumonitis is made through a clinical evaluation, in addition to the result of some tests, such as lung X-ray, laboratory tests that evaluate lung function and the dosage of some antibodies in the blood. In addition, lung biopsy and bronchoscopy may be requested by the physician to clarify doubts and conclude the diagnosis. Find out what it’s for and how bronchoscopy is done.

how to treat

The treatment of pneumonitis aims to reduce the person’s exposure to the disease-causing agents, with absence from work being indicated in some cases. In the case of infectious pneumonitis, the use of antibiotics, antifungals or antiparasitics may be indicated according to the infectious agent isolated.

In some cases the disease remits within hours, after moving away from the causative agents, although the cure only comes after a few weeks. It is common that, even after curing the disease, the patient feels short of breath when performing physical efforts, due to pulmonary fibrosis that can be installed.

In the most severe cases, it may be necessary for the individual to be admitted to a hospital to receive oxygen and medications to control the allergic reaction.