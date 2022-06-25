Do I need to take folic acid before getting pregnant?

It is recommended to take 1 folic acid tablet of 400 mcg at least 30 days before becoming pregnant and throughout pregnancy, or according to the indication of the gynecologist, in order to prevent fetal malformations and reduce the risk of preeclampsia. or premature birth.

Although it is mainly recommended 30 days before getting pregnant, the Ministry of Health recommends that all women of childbearing age take folic acid supplementation, as this is how it is possible to prevent complications in the case of an unplanned pregnancy.

Folic acid is a type of vitamin B, which when ingested in adequate doses, helps to prevent some health problems such as heart disease, anemia, Alzheimer’s disease or heart attack, as well as malformations in the fetus.

Folic acid can be taken daily in the form of pills, but also through the ingestion of vegetables, fruits and cereals, such as spinach, broccoli, lentils or cereals, for example. See other foods rich in folic acid.

Does taking folic acid help you get pregnant?

Taking folic acid does not help you get pregnant, however, it decreases the risk of malformations of the baby’s spinal cord and brain, such as spina bifida or anencephaly, as well as problems during pregnancy, such as preeclampsia and premature birth.

Doctors recommend starting folic acid before becoming pregnant because many women are deficient in this vitamin, and it is necessary to start supplementation before conception. This is because, normally, food is not enough to provide the necessary amounts of folic acid in pregnancy and, therefore, the pregnant woman must take multivitamin supplements, such as DTN-Fol or Femme Folic acid, which contain at least 400 mcg of acid. folic per day.

Recommended doses of folic acid

Recommended doses of folic acid vary by age and life span, as shown in the table:

Age recommended daily dose Maximum recommended dose (per day) 0 to 6 months 65 mcg 100 mcg 7 to 12 months 80 mcg 100 mcg 1 to 3 years 150 mcg 300 mcg 4 to 8 years 200 mcg 400 mcg 9 to 13 years 300 mcg 600 mcg 14 to 18 years 400 mcg 800 mcg over 19 years 400 mcg 1000 mcg pregnant women 400 mcg 1000 mcg

When the recommended daily doses of folic acid are exceeded, symptoms such as constant nausea, abdominal bloating, excess gas or insomnia can occur, so it is recommended to consult a general practitioner to measure folic acid levels through a blood test. specific.

In addition, some women may have folic acid deficiency even when eating foods rich in this substance, especially if they suffer from malnutrition, malabsorption syndrome, irritable bowel, anorexia or prolonged diarrhea, presenting symptoms such as excessive tiredness, headaches, loss of appetite. or heart palpitations.

In addition to maintaining the health of the fetus, folic acid prevents problems such as anemia, cancer and depression, and can be used properly, even outside of pregnancy. See all the health benefits of folic acid.

How long before getting pregnant should you take folic acid?

It is recommended that women start folic acid supplementation at least 1 month before becoming pregnant to prevent changes related to the formation of the baby’s brain and spinal cord, which begins in the first 3 weeks of pregnancy, which is normally the period woman finds out she is pregnant. Thus, when the woman begins to plan pregnancy, it is recommended that she start supplementation.

Thus, the Ministry of Health recommends that all women of childbearing age, between 14 and 35 years old, take folic acid supplements to avoid possible problems in the case of an unplanned pregnancy, for example.

How long should you take folic acid during pregnancy?

Folic acid supplementation should be maintained during pregnancy until the 3rd trimester, or according to the indication of the obstetrician who is following the pregnancy, as this is how it is possible to prevent anemia during pregnancy, which could also interfere with the baby’s development. .