Biopsy: what it is, what it is for and how it is done

Biopsy is an invasive test used to analyze the health and integrity of various tissues in the body such as skin, lung, muscle, bone, liver, kidney or spleen. The purpose of the biopsy is to observe any changes, such as changes in the shape and size of cells, and it is even useful to identify the presence of cancer cells and other health problems.

When the doctor asks for a biopsy, it is because there is a suspicion that the tissue has some alteration that cannot be seen in other exams, and therefore, it is necessary to perform the exam promptly in order to diagnose the health problem to start treatment like this. that possible.

what is it for

Biopsy is indicated when there is suspicion of cellular changes, and is usually requested after performing blood or imaging tests. Thus, biopsy may be indicated when cancer is suspected or with the aim of evaluating the characteristics of a mole or wart present on the skin, for example.

In the case of infectious diseases, biopsy may be indicated to help identify the infectious agent responsible for the change, as well as being indicated in case of autoimmune diseases to check for changes in internal organs or tissues.

Thus, according to the indication of the biopsy, it can be performed:

uterus biopsy which serves to identify possible changes in the tissue lining the uterus that may indicate abnormal growth of the endometrium, infections of the uterus or cancer, for example;

prostate biopsy which serves to identify possible changes in the prostate;

liver biopsy which serves to diagnose cancer or other liver lesions such as cirrhosis or hepatitis B and C;

Bone marrow biopsy which helps in the diagnosis and follows the evolution of blood diseases such as leukemia and lymphoma.

kidney biopsywhich is usually performed when there is protein or blood in the urine, helping to identify kidney problems.

In addition to these types, there is also liquid biopsy, in which cancer cells are evaluated, and may be an alternative to the common biopsy, which is performed from the collection of a tissue sample.

The biopsy result can be negative or positive and the doctor can always ask for a repeat of the exam in order to eliminate the possibility of a false positive.

how is it done

In most cases, biopsies are performed under local anesthesia or light sedation, which is generally a quick, painless procedure that does not require hospitalization. During this procedure, the doctor will collect the material, which will later be analyzed in the laboratory.

In the case of internal biopsies, the procedure is usually guided by images, using techniques such as computed tomography, ultrasound or magnetic resonance, for example, which allow the observation of the organs. In the following days, the site where the biopsy was made needs to be cleaned and disinfected according to the instructions given by the doctor, and in some cases it may be recommended to take antibiotics to help with healing.