Anal plicoma: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Anal plicoma is a benign protrusion of skin located on the outside of the anus, which can be confused with a hemorrhoid. Usually, anal plicoma has no other associated symptoms, but in some cases it can cause itching or make it difficult to clean the area and lead to infections.

Treatment is not always necessary, but if the plicoma is very large, it may be necessary to remove excess skin through laser, surgery, or cryotherapy.

main symptoms

Anal plicoma is characterized by a bulge of skin that hangs on the outside of the anus, which usually does not cause pain or have associated symptoms.

However, in some cases, it can be itchy and contribute to the accumulation of waste from the stool, which becomes difficult to eliminate and which can cause inflammation or lead to infections more easily.

Possible causes

Anal plicoma results from a chronic inflammatory process in the anus, which ended up swelling the region and, when it deflated, left a hanging skin. Some of the causes that can lead to this inflammatory process are:

Having hard stools, which can injure the anus;

Pregnancy;

Anal fissures;

Local irritations, such as mycoses, dermatitis and anal eczema;

Anal hemorrhoids;

Complication in healing after surgery in the anal region;

Inflammatory bowel diseases such as Crohn’s disease.

To prevent the plicoma from appearing or to prevent it from increasing in size, you should avoid having hard and dry stools, through changes in diet or drugs that soften the stools, for example. In addition, you should avoid rubbing the anus with toilet paper and avoid spicy foods, such as pepper, paprika, ready-made seasonings or sausage, for example, to prevent stools from becoming too acidic.

See what to eat to facilitate the elimination of feces.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment is usually not necessary to remove the plicoma, and many people wish to remove this skin thickening for cosmetic reasons only.

In some cases, the doctor may recommend surgical removal of the plicoma, when the plicoma is very large, when there is a risk of causing infection, when anal hygiene is very difficult because of the plicoma, or when it is always swelling, for example.

Plicoma can also be removed with a laser or cryotherapy, which uses liquid nitrogen, which freezes excess skin, which eventually falls off after a few days.