Enthesopathy: what it is, causes and how to treat it

Enthesopathy or enthesitis is the inflammation of the region that connects the tendons to the bones, the enthesis. It happens most often in people who have one or more types of arthritis, such as rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis, which is inflammation in the joints of people who have psoriasis. Understand what psoriasis is.

The most common enthesitis is calcaneal enthesopathy, in which the calcaneal tendon, better known as the Achilles tendon, is compromised, in which the person feels a lot of pain when touching the ground. In addition to the heel, other parts of the body can experience joint inflammation, such as the knee, back, and hip. The diagnosis of enthesopathy is made by the orthopedist through the evaluation of symptoms and, sometimes, imaging tests, such as X-rays.

Main causes

Enthesitis can be caused by trauma or injury during exercise, but it usually occurs as a result of illness, such as:

Rheumatoid arthritis, which is an autoimmune disease in which the joint is compromised, causing pain, redness, swelling, stiffness of the joint and difficulty moving it. Learn all about rheumatoid arthritis;

psoriatic arthritis, in which there is stiffness of the joints and difficulty in carrying out the movement. See what types of psoriatic arthritis are and how the treatment is done;

Ankylosing spondylitis , in which the joints of the spine tend to come together, causing pain, loss of mobility, and less flexibility in the spine. Know the main symptoms of ankylosing spondylitis;

Drop, which is a disease caused by excess uric acid in the blood that can cause joint pain, especially in the toe. See what are the causes and how to diet for gout.

The diagnosis of enthesopathy is made by observing the lesion site and evaluating the symptoms. If the symptoms are not very clear, the doctor may request an imaging test to confirm the diagnosis, such as an X-ray, ultrasound or MRI.

Symptoms of enthesopathy

The symptoms of enthesopathy are related to the limitation of movement of the affected joint and can be:

Swelling and stiffness of the joint;

Sensitivity in the region;

Localized pain;

Temperature rise on site.

The pain of enthesopathy is variable and may cause only discomfort or prevent movement of the injured joint.

Treatment for enthesopathy

Treatment for enthesopathy is based on the severity of symptoms and injury. Treatment usually consists of resting the injured area and using medications with anti-inflammatory properties, such as aspirin and ibuprofen, to relieve pain. Light stretching exercises can also be performed, under the guidance of the physical therapist or orthopedist, with the aim of reducing the pressure of the site a little.

Surgery is the last treatment option considered by the doctor and is only done when the injury is severe and the symptoms do not go away with the use of medication.