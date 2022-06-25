Fibroids in pregnancy: possible risks and how is the treatment

Generally, a woman can get pregnant even though she has a fibroid, and this does not usually pose risks to the mother or baby. However, when a woman becomes pregnant with a fibroid, it can cause bleeding, due to hormonal changes typical of pregnancy, which can cause the fibroid to enlarge.

Pregnancy symptoms only arise when there are large, numerous fibroids or fibroids inside the uterus, and this can even become a risky pregnancy. The main treatment done is rest and use and analgesic drugs such as paracetamol and ibuprofen.

Risks of fibroids in pregnancy

Generally, fibroids in pregnancy are not serious, but complications can arise in women who have a large fibroid, especially if it is located inside the uterus, as is the case with intramural fibroids. The risks can be:

Abdominal pain and colic which can appear at any period of pregnancy;

which can appear at any period of pregnancy; Abortion happens in the first trimester of pregnancy, because some fibroids can cause heavy bleeding;

happens in the first trimester of pregnancy, because some fibroids can cause heavy bleeding; placental abruption in cases of fibroids that occupy the site or make it difficult to attach the placenta to the wall of the uterus;

in cases of fibroids that occupy the site or make it difficult to attach the placenta to the wall of the uterus; Limitation of baby’s growth by very large fibroids that occupy or push the uterus;

by very large fibroids that occupy or push the uterus; Premature birthas delivery can be anticipated in large fibroids, which cause bleeding and cramping.

The few cases in which these situations occur are more delicate and must be closely monitored by the obstetrician, with more frequent consultations and more tests, such as ultrasounds.

How is the treatment done?

It is not always necessary to treat myoma during pregnancy, but in any case, rest and the use of analgesic drugs, such as paracetamol or ibuprofen, are indicated in women who present symptoms of pain and light bleeding.

Surgery to remove the fibroid can be indicated during pregnancy, and can be done through the belly or vagina. It is usually indicated in cases of fibroids that cause persistent pain and bleeding or that are large enough to pose risks to the baby or woman. But even in these cases, the decision to perform surgery should be made when the risk of surgery is less than the risk of the fibroid remaining inside the uterus.

Better understand the signs and symptoms of fibroids, and how they can be treated.

how is childbirth

As in most cases there are no risks for the mother or baby, delivery can be normal, especially in women with small fibroids and few symptoms. Cesarean section may be indicated by the obstetrician in cases of pregnant women with fibroids who:

bleed or are at risk of bleeding, causing a greater chance of bleeding in childbirth;

or are at risk of bleeding, causing a greater chance of bleeding in childbirth; are very painful causing pain and suffering to women during childbirth;

causing pain and suffering to women during childbirth; Take up a lot of space in the uterus making it difficult for the baby to come out;

making it difficult for the baby to come out; Involve much of the uterine wallmaking it difficult or altering its contraction.

The choice of type of delivery can be discussed in person with the obstetrician, taking into account the size and location of the fibroid, as well as the woman’s desire to have a normal birth or cesarean section.

An advantage of performing a cesarean is the possibility of removing the myoma during delivery, especially if they are outside the uterus.