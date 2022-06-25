5 home remedies for osteoporosis

Some great home remedies for osteoporosis are vitamins and juices prepared with calcium-rich fruits such as cashews, blackberries or papayas.

Osteoporosis is a degenerative and chronic disease that affects the bones, it is more common to appear after menopause and its main symptoms are bone pain, decrease in height and even the appearance of fractures that can happen even with less serious falls. Learn more about the disease and why it happens.

Although it is not recommended to use only these homemade recipes to treat osteoporosis, they are an excellent therapeutic complement.

1. Papaya smoothie with yogurt

A good home remedy for osteoporosis is the orange and papaya vitamin because it is rich in calcium and vitamin D which are essential nutrients in bone health. Oranges and papayas are one of the few fruits that contain a good amount of calcium.

Ingredients

1 yogurt enriched in vitamin D;

1 small slice of chopped papaya (30g);

half a glass of orange juice;

Preparation mode

Blend the ingredients in a blender and then drink.

This vitamin has a lot of fiber and so it can also have a laxative effect.

2. Cashew Juice

Cashew juice is good for osteoporosis because this fruit is rich in calcium, which helps to strengthen bones.

Ingredients

3 cashews;

400 ml of water;

brown sugar to taste.

Preparation mode

Blend everything in a blender and drink.

3. Blackberry juice

Blackberry juice is also good for osteoporosis because it is also rich in calcium, which helps preserve bones and teeth.

Ingredients

Preparation mode

Pass the blackberries through the centrifuge and drink the juice right away. If you think the consistency of the juice is too thick, add ½ cup of water and stir well.

In addition to preventing osteoporosis, blackberries are rich in beta-carotene and vitamin A and C, preventing premature aging and providing healthier skin and hair.

4. Papaya Sesame Vitamin

Another excellent homemade solution to prevent osteoporosis is the papaya and sesame smoothie, as both ingredients provide calcium for the body. In addition, sesame provides omega-3s, which according to some studies could have positive effects on bone health.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of sesame;

200 mg of papaya;

½ l of water and honey to taste.

Preparation mode

Blend everything in a blender until a homogeneous mixture is obtained. To ensure all the benefits of this vitamin, it is recommended to drink 2 glasses of this home remedy every day.

5. Watercress juice and brewer’s yeast

Watercress and orange are excellent sources of calcium, however when combined with brewer’s yeast, the juice has great nutritional value, as it is not only rich in calcium but also other minerals that are important for strengthening of bones such as phosphorus and magnesium, helping to prevent osteoporosis.

Ingredients

2 sprigs of watercress;

200 ml of orange juice;

1 tablespoon of brewer’s yeast.

Preparation mode

Blend all ingredients in a blender and drink immediately.

In addition to food, the practice of physical exercise is also very important to ensure the entry of calcium into the bones, learn about other tips in the following video to keep your bones always strong: