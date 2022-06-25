Subserous fibroid: causes, symptoms and treatment

Subserous fibroids are a type of benign tumor made up of muscle cells that develop on the outer surface of the uterus, called the serosa. This type of fibroid does not usually lead to the development of symptoms, however when it is very large it can cause compression on nearby organs and lead to pelvic pain and bleeding, for example.

Treatment for subserous fibroids is usually indicated when symptoms appear or when they are related to complications, and the doctor may recommend the use of medication or surgery to remove the fibroid or uterus.

Symptoms of Subserous Fibroids

Subserous fibroids do not usually have symptoms, except when they reach large volumes, which can cause compression of adjacent organs and lead to more serious problems. The manifestation of symptoms may be gynecological, such as abnormal uterine bleeding, pelvic pain, dysmenorrhea or infertility, and as a consequence of the bleeding, iron deficiency anemia may occur.

In addition, urinary retention, frequent urination, swelling of the kidneys, intestinal dysfunctions, venous stasis, hemorrhoids can also occur, and although it is rare, fever associated with fibroid necrosis can also occur.

Although rare, the presence of uterine fibroids can impair fertility because they can cause:

Deviation of the cervix, making sperm access difficult;

Enlargement or deformity of the uterine cavity, which may interfere with sperm migration or transport;

Proximal obstruction of the tubes;

Alteration of the tubo-ovarian anatomy, interfering with the capture of eggs;

Change in uterine contractility, which can prevent the displacement of sperm, embryo, or even implantation;

Abnormal uterine bleeding;

Inflammation of the endometrium.

If there are no symptoms, removal of the fibroid is not indicated, as the surgical procedure may contribute to the development of other infertility factors.

Although there is the possibility of causing infertility, even in the presence of uterine fibroids, it is possible to get pregnant, but the presence of fibroids can harm the pregnancy. Some uterine fibroids can increase the chances of miscarriage, premature birth, low birth weight, fetal anomalies, or even having to have a cesarean section.

Possible causes

The appearance of fibroids may be related to genetic, hormonal factors, as estrogen and progesterone promote their development and growth factors, produced by smooth muscle cells and fibroblasts.

In addition, there are several risk factors that can contribute to the development of uterine fibroids, such as age, early onset of the first menstruation, family history, being black, obesity, high blood pressure, eating a lot of red meat. , alcohol or caffeine and never having had children.

How is the treatment done?

In the case of fibroids that do not lead to the appearance of signs or symptoms, no specific treatment is necessary, but it is important that an ultrasound examination is performed on a regular basis. If symptoms are present, the doctor may indicate the start of treatment, which may be:

1. Drug treatment

This treatment aims to reduce or eliminate symptoms by reducing the size of the myoma or bleeding, in addition to being useful before performing a surgical procedure, as it allows for a reduction in size, which makes the surgery less invasive. .

2. Surgical treatment

Surgical treatment must be individualized, adapted to each case. A hysterectomy, which involves removing the uterus, or a myomectomy, where only the fibroid is removed, can be performed. See how the surgery is done to remove the fibroid.