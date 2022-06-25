High stomach: what can it be and what to do

The high stomach happens due to the distension of the abdomen that can be caused by food rich in sugar and fat, constipation and lack of physical activity, for example.

In addition to swelling in the abdominal region, there may be discomfort and difficulty breathing, depending on the severity of the upper stomach, in addition to poor digestion, malaise and an increased risk of inflammation in the intestines.

High stomach can happen due to several situations, the main ones being:

1. Poor nutrition

The consumption of foods rich in sugar or fat can favor the occurrence of high stomach, this is because these foods undergo fermentation in the body, with the production of many gases and leading to abdominal distension.

In addition, the way food is consumed can also lead to a high stomach, especially when eating too fast, chewing too little or when the interval between meals is too short. Thus, in addition to having a high stomach, there may be weight gain and accumulation of fat in the abdominal region.

Consuming a lot of food at once or foods that cause any symptoms of intolerance can also cause a high stomach.

2. Intestinal problems

Some intestinal problems can also favor the occurrence of an upper stomach, because there is inflammation of the structures of the intestine, which leads to the production of gas and abdominal swelling. Thus, people who suffer from constipation, intestinal infections, diarrhea or irritable bowel syndrome, for example, may have a high stomach.

3. Sedentary lifestyle

The lack of physical activity can also cause a high stomach, because the food consumed is stored in the form of fat, resulting in abdominal distension. Learn about other consequences of sedentary lifestyle.

4. Genetics

High stomach can also happen due to genetics, and it can happen even in thin people, who eat correctly or who practice physical activity regularly.

In these cases, the most recommended thing is to seek guidance from a doctor so that the upper stomach is evaluated and verified if it represents any risk to health and, thus, some form of treatment is indicated.

In case the high stomach does not cause aesthetic or functional problems in the person, the treatment must be customized according to the patient’s needs.

What to do

The main form of treatment of high stomach is through food, since the main cause of abdominal distension and, consequently, high stomach. Therefore, it is recommended:

Avoid heavy food consumption at night;

Reduce the consumption of foods rich in sugar and fat, as well as foods that result in symptoms of intolerance, such as milk and dairy products, for example;

Practice physical activity on a regular basis, in addition to exercises aimed at strengthening the abdominal region. Know some exercises to strengthen the abdomen;

Drink water during the day, at least 2 liters;

Eat at least 5 meals a day with less volume of food at each time;

Eat more fiber, fruits and vegetables, as they improve the functioning of the intestine, avoiding not only constipation, but also a high stomach.

Eat slowly and chew several times, avoiding talking while eating so there is no swallowing of air;

Avoid excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages.

In some cases, the upper stomach can also be treated through aesthetic procedures, such as cryolipolysis, for example, which is a procedure that exposes fat cells to low temperatures, promoting their rupture and elimination and reducing abdominal distension. Learn more about cryolipolysis.