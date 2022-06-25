Hemorrhoids: what are they, how is the treatment and main symptoms

Hemorrhoids are dilated and protruding veins that can appear in the anal region as a result of a poor fiber diet, constipation or pregnancy. Hemorrhoids can be internal or external and are quite uncomfortable, and there may be symptoms such as anal itching and pain, difficulty defecating and the presence of blood in the stool.

Treatment for hemorrhoids can be done with the use of ointments with vasoconstrictor, analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties, with the aim of relieving pain and discomfort, or if the doctor recommends surgery when hemorrhoids do not disappear along the way. time.

How is the treatment done?

Hemorrhoids are curable and the remedies that can be indicated to treat them are ointments such as Hemovirtus, Proctosan or Proctyl, with vasoconstrictor, analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties, which should be used under the guidance of a doctor or pharmacist. Discover the best ointments for hemorrhoids.

In addition, medicines such as paracetamol or ibuprofen can also be used, which must be used under medical supervision to relieve swelling and pain caused by hemorrhoids, or even medicines such as Diosmin and Velunid that improve blood circulation and protect the veins. However, when the hemorrhoid does not go away with any of these treatments or comes back, surgery may be necessary.

home treatment

In addition to being important to carry out the treatment indicated by the doctor, some care is important not only to treat hemorrhoids but also to prevent it from appearing again. So, it is important to drink plenty of water, have a diet rich in fiber and avoid exerting yourself when you have hemorrhoid symptoms. In addition, some habits can also help prevent its reappearance, such as:

Not using too much force to evacuate;

Do not pick up weight, do not exert yourself or do weight training;

Avoid using toilet paper, washing the area with soap and water or using moistened tissues when you are not at home;

Take sitz baths.

Check out the video below for other home treatment options for hemorrhoids:

what are the symptoms

The symptoms of hemorrhoids can be quite uncomfortable, the main ones being:

Bright red blood around the stool or on the toilet paper after wiping.

Itching in the anus;

Difficulty defecating;

Output of a whitish liquid through the anus, especially in the case of internal hemorrhoids;

Anal pain that may arise when having a bowel movement, walking or sitting, especially in the case of external hemorrhoids;

In addition, when the hemorrhoid is external, it is also possible to feel a bulge in the anus or the presence of an anal fissure. Here’s how to identify anal fissure.

Possible causes

There is no exact cause for the appearance of hemorrhoids, however, poor diet, poor body posture or constipation can contribute to their formation. In addition, other causes can be at the origin of the appearance of hemorrhoids, such as obesity, genetic predisposition or pregnancy, for example. Learn about other causes of hemorrhoids.

Are hemorrhoids common in pregnancy?

Hemorrhoids can appear more easily during pregnancy due to the increased weight of the woman and the pressure exerted on the pelvic region, as well as increased blood circulation in the body. The symptoms of hemorrhoids in pregnancy are the same, however it is important that they are evaluated and treated according to the doctor’s guidance.