Myelography: what it is, what it is for and how it is done

Myelography is a diagnostic test that is performed with the aim of evaluating the spinal cord, which is done by applying contrast at the site and performing an X-ray or CT scan afterwards.

Thus, through this exam it is possible to evaluate the progression of diseases or diagnose other situations that may not have been verified in other imaging tests, such as spinal stenosis, herniated disc or ankylosing spondylitis, for example.

What is myelography for?

Myelography is usually indicated when radiography is not sufficient to diagnose the situation. Thus, the doctor may indicate the performance of this exam with the aim of investigating, diagnosing or evaluating the progression of some diseases, such as:

herniated disc;

spinal cord nerve damage;

Inflammation of the nerves covering the spinal cord;

Spinal stenosis, which is the narrowing of the spinal canal;

Brain tumor or cysts;

Ankylosing spondylitis.

In addition, myelography may be indicated by the doctor to investigate the occurrence of infections that may be affecting the spinal cord.

how is it done

To do the myelography, it is recommended that the person drink plenty of fluids in the two days before the exam and fast for about 3 hours before the exam. In addition, it is important that the person tells the doctor if they have any allergies to contrast or anesthesia, if they have a history of seizures, if they use anticoagulants or if there is a chance of pregnancy, in addition to being recommended to remove piercings and jewelry.

Then, the person is placed in a comfortable position so that they are relaxed and it is possible to disinfect the site so that the injection and contrast can be applied later. So, after disinfection, the doctor applies an anesthetic to the lower back with a thin needle and then, with another needle, withdraws a small amount of spinal fluid and injects the same amount of contrast, the person may feel a slight pressure on the head at that time. .

After that, an imaging test is performed, which can be radiography or computed tomography, with the aim of evaluating how the contrast passes through the spinal canal and reaches the nerves correctly. Thus, any observed change in the pattern of contrast scattering may be useful in diagnosing or assessing disease progression.

After the exam, it is recommended that the person stays in the hospital for 2 to 3 hours to recover from the local anesthesia, in addition to drinking plenty of fluids to favor the elimination of the contrast and remaining at rest for about 24 hours.

Possible side effects

The side effects of myelography are usually related to the contrast, and some people may experience headache, back or leg pain, however these changes are considered normal and disappear after a few days. However, when the pain does not go away after 24 hours or when it is accompanied by fever, nausea, vomiting, or difficulty urinating, it is important to report these changes to your doctor.