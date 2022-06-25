Metastasis: what it is, symptoms and how it happens

Cancer is one of the most serious diseases because of its ability to spread cancer cells throughout the body, affecting nearby organs and tissues, but also farther away. These cancer cells that reach other organs are known as metastases.

Although the metastases are in another organ, they are still formed by cancer cells from the initial tumor and, therefore, it does not mean that cancer has developed in the new affected organ. For example, when breast cancer metastasizes to the lung, the cells are still from the breast and should be treated in the same way as breast cancer.

symptoms of metastasis

In most cases, metastases do not cause new symptoms, however, when they do occur, these symptoms vary depending on the affected site, including:

Bone pain or frequent fractures, if the bones are affected;

Difficulty breathing or feeling short of breath, in the case of lung metastases;

Severe and constant headache, frequent convulsions or dizziness, in the case of brain metastases;

Yellowing of the skin and eyes or swelling of the belly, if the liver is affected.

However, some of these symptoms can also arise due to cancer treatment, and it is advisable to inform the oncologist of all new symptoms, so that the possibility of being related to the development of metastases can be evaluated.

Metastases are indicative of malignant neoplasms, that is, that the body was not able to fight the abnormal cell, favoring the abnormal and uncontrolled proliferation of malignant cells. Learn more about malignant neoplasm.

As it happens

Metastasis happens due to the low efficiency of the organism with regard to the elimination of abnormal cells. Thus, malignant cells begin to proliferate autonomously and uncontrolled, and may pass through the walls of lymph nodes and blood vessels, being transported by the circulatory and lymphatic system to other organs, which may be close to or far from the primary site of the tumor.

In the new organ, cancer cells accumulate until they form a tumor similar to the original. When they are in large numbers, the cells can lead the body to form new blood vessels to bring more blood to the tumor, favoring the proliferation of more malignant cells and, consequently, their growth.

Main metastasis sites

Although metastases can appear anywhere in the body, the areas most often affected are the lungs, liver, and bones. However, these locations may vary depending on the original cancer:

type of cancer Most common sites of metastases Thyroid Bones, liver and lung Melanoma Bones, brain, liver, lung, skin and muscles mama Bones, brain, liver and lungs Lung Adrenal glands, bones, brain, liver Stomach Liver, lung, peritoneum pancreas Liver, lung, peritoneum Kidneys Adrenal glands, bones, brain, liver Bladder Bones, liver and lung intestine Liver, lung, peritoneum ovaries Liver, lung, peritoneum Uterus Bones, liver, lung, peritoneum and vagina Prostate Adrenal glands, bones, liver and lung

Is metastasis curable?

When the cancer spreads to other organs, it is more difficult to achieve a cure, however, the treatment of metastases should be kept similar to the treatment of the original cancer, with chemotherapy or radiotherapy, for example.

Cure is difficult to achieve because the disease is already at a more advanced stage, and the presence of cancer cells can be observed in various parts of the body.

In the most severe cases, where the cancer is very developed, it may not be possible to eliminate all metastases, so treatment is mainly done to relieve symptoms and delay the development of the cancer. Understand how cancer treatment is done.