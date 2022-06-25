5 types of anti-aging foods

The most effective foods in combating premature aging are those rich in antioxidants, such as vitamin A, C and E, carotenoids, flavonoids and selenium, capable of neutralizing free radicals. These antioxidants can be found in most fruits, vegetables and grains, which are foods that further reduce the risk of numerous diseases.

Aging is a natural process of the body that can be accelerated by stress, pollution, sun exposure and toxins, hence the importance of anti-oxidants, which are important in combating free radicals induced by these factors. In addition, some substances present in industrialized foods can also accelerate aging, so these foods should be avoided.

1. Citrus fruits, broccoli and tomatoes

Citrus and highly pigmented fruits such as mango, orange, peach, acerola, papaya, melon and guava and vegetables such as broccoli, tomato, pepper and cabbage, are rich in vitamin C, also known as ascorbic acid, which is an important anti -oxidant, very abundant in the body, especially in the skin.

This vitamin is essential for the synthesis of collagen, favors microcirculation, reduces skin reactions and also helps to protect the skin from solar radiation.

2. Cereal grains and oils

Some cereal grains and their oils such as wheat germ, corn, soybeans and peanuts and foods such as eggs, liver, meat, fish and dairy products are rich in vitamin E, which is a fat-soluble vitamin that protects cells from lipid peroxidation and it also stabilizes the membranes of other cellular structures.

In addition, like vitamin C, vitamin E also helps to protect the skin from solar radiation. Learn about other functions of vitamin E in the body.

3. Yellow, orange or red leafy vegetables

Foods such as leafy vegetables and vegetables and fruits with yellow, orange or red pigmentation, such as tomatoes, squash, peppers and oranges, are rich in carotenoids, which also have anti-oxidant properties.

Carotenoids, especially lycopene, have the ability to inhibit damage caused by free radicals.

4. Red fruits, wine and green tea

Red fruits, such as acerola, strawberry, blackberry and açaí, are foods rich in flavonoids, substances that have a great contribution to the prevention of premature aging.

In addition, wine, black tea, green tea and soy are foods/beverages that also have flavonoids, but some of them should be eaten in moderation.

5. Dried fruits, poultry and seafood

Selenium, present in foods such as dried fruits, poultry, seafood, garlic, tomatoes, corn, soy, lentils, fish and crustaceans, is also a powerful anti-oxidant that protects cell membranes, nucleic acids and proteins. against degradation by free radicals.

In addition, several studies prove that selenium prevents the occurrence of DNA damage caused by UV radiation. Discover all the benefits of selenium.