Vitamins for pregnant women – Tua Saúde

During pregnancy it is important for women to take some vitamin and mineral supplements to ensure both their health and that of the baby during this period, preventing the development of anemia and bone loss, as well as neural tube defects in the baby, helping in DNA formation and fetal growth.

These vitamins should be taken according to the guidance of the obstetrician or nutritionist, as the amount depends on factors such as age and the presence of diseases such as anemia, and not all women need this type of supplementation, however the doctor may indicate as a form of prevention.

Vitamin supplements for pregnant women

Some pregnant women may have a deficiency in some nutrients, which can happen as a result of a deficit in the intake of these vitamins or minerals in the diet or because the amount in the body is not sufficient for the growth of the fetus and its body. Therefore, pregnant women may need supplements of:

Iron, calcium, zinc and copper;

Vitamins C, D, B6, B12 and folic acid mainly;

Fatty acids;

Omega 3.

Folic acid supplementation is the most recommended by the doctor or nutritionist because this vitamin is important in the baby’s development, preventing neural tube injuries and congenital diseases. Thus, the nutritionist can recommend a diet rich in foods that contain folic acid, such as spinach and black beans, for example, and, if necessary, supplementation. Learn how to take folic acid during pregnancy.

The type and amount of vitamins and minerals to be replaced depends on the results of the blood tests that pregnant women should have during pregnancy, their age, the number of babies they are expecting, and the presence of diseases such as diabetes and osteoporosis. Some examples of pregnancy supplements are Natalben Supra, Centrum Prenatal, Natele and Materna.

Why is taking vitamins without guidance dangerous?

Taking vitamins without the guidance of a doctor or nutritionist is dangerous because excess of some nutrients can cause problems for the baby and the mother. Too much vitamin A, for example, can cause fetal malformations, while too much vitamin C increases the risk of kidney stones.

Thus, it is important that the supplementation is done according to the doctor’s or nutritionist’s recommendation according to the results of the woman’s exams.

See when the use of vitamin C and E supplements is inadvisable in pregnancy.

Does vitamin supplementation make you fat?

Vitamin supplements for pregnant women do not make you fat, they serve to nourish and complement a healthy diet that must be followed during pregnancy.

In cases where there is weight gain above what is desired for the gestational period, the doctor may advise the practice of physical exercises and a diet with a lower concentration of fat, while maintaining nutrient supplementation. See what to eat during pregnancy.

Watch the video below for some tips on what to eat to avoid gaining weight during pregnancy:

Vitamins for pregnant women with anemia

In the case of pregnant women with anemia, the use of iron supplements is usually indicated in order to increase the capacity of the red blood cells to transport iron.

Decreased levels of iron in the blood can be observed at any stage of pregnancy, especially if the pregnant woman is already prone to anemia, and must be treated so as not to run the risk of premature births, miscarriages or reduced growth of the baby.

Anemia in pregnancy is common because the body needs to produce more blood, so all pregnant women should be careful to consume a diet rich in iron throughout their pregnancy.

Natural vitamin replacement

Although vitamin supplements are mostly used during pregnancy, as they are a quick source of vitamins, it is possible to have the same results through food. Juices and vitamins for pregnant women can be made with fruits and vegetables rich in vitamins A, C, E, folic acid and iron. Pregnancy vitamins and juices can include:

citrus fruits like orange, pineapple and acerola, as they are rich in vitamin C, which increases the absorption of iron in the intestine when taken with lunch and dinner;

Yellow and orange vegetables such as carrots and pumpkin, as they are rich in vitamin A;

dark green vegetables like cabbage and watercress, as they are rich in folic acid, which helps fight anemia and develop the nervous system of the fetus;

meat and poultry, which are sources of iron, important against anemia.

It is important to remember that foods rich in calcium, such as milk and dairy products, should not be taken together with the iron supplement or in the main meals, as they can impair the total absorption of iron in the intestine.