3 Proven Pineapple Juices to Fight Coughs

Juices are great sources of vitamins and minerals that help strengthen the immune system and reduce inflammation in the body, so they can be used to recover faster from coughing.

One juice that seems to have strong anti-cough properties, especially with phlegm, is pineapple juice. According to studies carried out in India [1] [2]pineapple, due to its composition with vitamin C and bromelain, has the ability to reduce inflammation in the body and help to break the bonds of mucus proteins, making it more fluid and easier to eliminate.

Along with pineapple, other ingredients can also be added that, in addition to making the juice more delicious, also help to strengthen the immune system or reduce inflammation, relieving cough.

1. Pineapple juice with ginger and honey

Ginger is a root with strong anti-inflammatory properties that, along with pineapple bromelain, will help relieve coughs, as well as fight possible infections that may arise in the throat region, especially during flu.

In addition, ginger and honey also help to soothe the tissues lining the throat, decreasing other common symptoms that come with coughing, such as a sore throat, for example.

Ingredients

1 slice of pineapple;

1 cm of ginger root;

1 tablespoon of honey.

Preparation mode

Peel and cut the pineapple and ginger into pieces. Then, put all the ingredients in the blender and beat until you get a homogeneous mixture. Drink half a glass of juice 2 to 3 times a day, or whenever you have a stronger coughing crisis.

This juice should only be used by adults and children over 2 years of age. Also, pregnant women should only use 1g of ginger to prepare the juice.

2. Pineapple juice, pepper and salt

While it may seem like a strange mix, according to a review of natural remedies in the treatment of tuberculosis [3]it was possible to observe that this mixture has a very strong power to dissolve lung mucus and relieve cough.

This effect is possibly related to the ability of salt to absorb water, helping to fluidize phlegm, in addition to capsaicin in pepper, which has strong analgesic properties.

Ingredients

1 slice of pineapple, peeled and in pieces;

1 pinch of salt;

1 pinch of cayenne pepper;

1 tablespoon of honey.

Preparation mode

Place all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. If necessary, you can add 1 or 2 tablespoons of water to make the juice more liquid.

This juice should only be drunk once a day or it can be divided into 3 doses to drink throughout the day. Because it contains honey, this juice should only be used in adults and babies over 1 year.

3. Pineapple, Strawberry and Ginger Juice

Strawberry is a fruit that goes very well with pineapple and has high doses of vitamin C, helping to strengthen the immune system. When associated with pineapple and ginger, this juice also gains potent anti-inflammatory properties that reduce irritation of the respiratory system, fighting cough.

Ingredients

½ slice of pineapple;

1 cup of sliced ​​strawberries;

1 cm of ground ginger root.

Preparation mode

Add all the ingredients in the blender and beat until obtaining a homogeneous juice. Divide the juice into 3 or 4 portions and drink throughout the day.

Because it contains honey and ginger, this juice should only be used in adults and children over 2 years of age. In the case of pregnant women, the amount of ginger should only be up to 1 gram.