Cholesterol chocolate cake recipe

This semisweet chocolate cake recipe can be an option for those who like chocolate and have high cholesterol, because it does not contain foods with cholesterol, such as eggs, for example.

In addition, this cake has no trans fats, but it has about 6 g of saturated fat, so it should be consumed in moderation.

The health benefits of semisweet chocolate are associated with the reduction of heart disease, but those who have high cholesterol should introduce raw fruits and vegetables in their diet, because these foods are rich in fiber and do not have fat, maintaining treatment with the medicines. prescribed by the cardiologist.

Ingredients

3 tablespoons of becel margarine;

1 cup of culinary sweetener;

1 cup of cornstarch;

4 tablespoons of skimmed milk powder;

2 tablespoons of unsweetened cocoa powder;

1/2 glass of water;

1 dessert spoon of baking powder.

Preparation mode

Beat the margarine with the sweetener until it forms a cream. Separately, mix all the dry ingredients except the yeast. Then add to the margarine cream and add the water little by little. Finally, add the yeast. Bake in a preheated medium oven in an English cake form.

