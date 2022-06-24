How to take good care of your skin in summer

In summer, skin care should be redoubled, because the sun can cause burns, premature aging of the skin and even increase the risk of cancer.

So, to keep your skin healthy in the summer, it is important to take some measures, such as keeping your skin dry, free from sweat, but properly hydrated, drinking plenty of fluids during the day, using sunscreen and avoiding the hottest hours of the day.

1. Keep the skin clean, hydrated and dry

To keep your skin healthy during the summer, it is important to keep it clean and hydrated, and it is recommended to take at least 2 showers a day, as this will eliminate sweat. If it is too hot, you can take more showers, but it is recommended to use only water, avoiding soap so as not to leave the skin drier.

Antiseptic soap can be useful to eliminate bacteria and other microorganisms from the armpits, intimate region and feet that can cause chilblains, for example. However, to actually prevent the proliferation of microorganisms, it is important to keep the skin dry, since more humid and warmer regions of the body favor the development of microorganisms, mainly fungi.

After bathing it is important to apply a fluid moisturizing cream, at least in the areas where the skin tends to get drier, such as feet, knees, hands and elbows, helping to keep the skin soft. Check out some skin moisturizer options.

2. Use sunscreen daily

Using sunscreen daily is important to prevent premature skin aging and drying, as well as preventing the development of diseases such as skin cancer, for example. Thus, it is important to apply sunscreen to the entire area of ​​the skin that is exposed to the sun, even if the person is not directly exposed to the sun.

In the case of going to the beach or pool, the recommendation is that the sunscreen is used 20 to 30 minutes before sun exposure and is applied again every 3 hours. Those who want to get a tan without harming the skin can choose to use a weaker sunscreen, with SPF 4 or 8, for example, as it is able to filter the harmful rays of the sun and leave the skin more beautiful, with a golden tone.

3. Do not shave on the day of the sun

Another important care in summer is not to shave your face and body on the day and on the eve of sun exposure, as this can cause dark spots on the skin, especially if the depilation is done with wax. Thus, the recommendation is that epilation be done at least 48 hours before sun exposure.

To have more prolonged effects of hair removal, you can opt for waxing or laser hair removal, as the hairs are removed from the root, however in both forms it is important to avoid sun exposure after hair removal, as the skin becomes more sensitive and stains are more likely.

See 7 steps for razor hair removal to be perfect.

4. Invest in beta-carotene

To make the skin dark and with a tan that lasts longer, it is also recommended to eat foods that contain carotenoids such as carrots, pumpkin, papaya, apples and beets, as these foods favor the production of melanin, which is a pigment naturally present in the skin. and that gives color to the skin, leaving it more tanned.

In addition, foods rich in beta-carotene have antioxidants, having a protective effect on the skin and preventing damage caused by the sun’s rays.

Check out the following video for more information about foods rich in beta-carotene:

5. Not doing skin treatments in the summer

Avoiding laser and chemical treatments during the summer is important, as these treatments can damage tanned skin and cause blemishes that are difficult to remove. The best time to do these treatments is during autumn and winter, when the temperature is cooler and the sun is less strong, but it is always important to use sunscreen when doing these treatments.

Another important care is to exfoliate the skin, especially on the face and feet, once a week to eliminate dead cells and renew the skin. Check out a great homemade foot scrub recipe.

6. Bathing in fresh water when leaving the beach

After a day at the beach, you should take a fresh water bath, preferably cold, to remove the salt and sand that tend to dry the skin and facilitate the formation of cracks that can allow microorganisms to enter.

After bathing with fresh water, it is recommended to hydrate the skin and, for this, you can apply sunscreen or an after-sun lotion again.

7. Avoid direct sun

In the hottest hours of the day, between 10 am and 4 pm, direct sunlight should be avoided because at these times there are more risks to health. Thus, at these times, you should prefer to stay in shady places, in addition to wearing a hat or cap and light clothing, to protect your skin, and sunglasses, to protect your eyes and avoid skin burns and heat stroke.

It is also important to put yourself on the umbrella or inside the beach or pool bar to protect yourself from the sun, avoiding heat stroke and skin burns.

8. Drink plenty of fluids

To avoid dehydration of the body and skin, it is important to drink at least 2 to 3 liters of water a day or other liquids, such as natural fruit juice or iced teas, as well as preventing dehydration, it refreshes the body. The consumption of alcoholic beverages is not recommended, as they promote the loss of water from the body and can quickly cause dehydration, especially if consumed on very hot days.

Liquids can also be ingested in the form of food, because some fruits and vegetables have a large amount of water in their composition, which can also be a great option for hot days and to promote skin health in summer.

See in the video which are the richest foods in water: