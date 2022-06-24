Lymphogranuloma venereum (LGV): what it is, symptoms and treatment

Lymphogranuloma venereum, also called mule or LGV, is a sexually transmitted infection caused by three different types of bacteria. Chlamydia trachomatis, which is also responsible for chlamydia. This bacteria, when reaching the genital region, leads to the formation of painless and fluid-filled wounds that are not always noticed.

LGV is transmitted through unprotected sexual intercourse and, therefore, it is important to use a condom in all intimate contacts, as well as to pay attention to the hygiene of the intimate region after sexual intercourse. The treatment is usually done with the use of antibiotics, which must be prescribed by the doctor according to the sensitivity profile of the microorganism and symptoms presented by each person, being most often indicated the use of Doxycycline or Azithromycin.

main symptoms

The incubation time of Chlamydia trachomatis is about 3 to 30 days, that is, the first symptoms of the infection begin to appear up to 30 days after contact with the bacteria. In general, the disease can be classified into three stages according to the severity of the symptoms presented:

primary stage , in which symptoms appear between 3 days and 3 weeks after contact with the bacteria, the first symptom being the appearance of a small blister in the genital region, which indicates the site of entry of the bacteria. In addition, a slight swelling in the groin may be seen, which is indicative that the bacteria has reached the ganglia in that location. If transmission has taken place through anal intercourse, there may also be pain in the rectum, discharge and constipation. In the case of infected women, they are often asymptomatic, the disease being discovered only in the following stages;

secondary stage in which symptoms can appear between 10 and 30 days after contact with the bacteria and is characterized by the most noticeable swelling of the groin, and there may also be swelling of the ganglia in the armpits or neck, fever and redness of the region, in addition to ulcers in the rectum, bleeding and mucus leakage, in case the infection happened via the anal;

in which symptoms can appear between 10 and 30 days after contact with the bacteria and is characterized by the most noticeable swelling of the groin, and there may also be swelling of the ganglia in the armpits or neck, fever and redness of the region, in addition to ulcers in the rectum, bleeding and mucus leakage, in case the infection happened via the anal; tertiary stagewhich happens when the disease is not identified and/or treated properly, leading to aggravation of the inflammation of the ganglia and genital region and the appearance of ulcers, which favors secondary infections.

If symptoms are not identified and the disease is treated quickly or correctly, some complications may arise, such as penile and scrotal lymphedema, intestinal hyperplasia, vulvar hypertrophy and proctitis, which is inflammation of the mucosa that lines the rectum and which can happen if the bacteria was acquired through anal sex. Learn more about proctitis and how it is treated.

Lymphogranuloma venereum can be acquired through intimate contact without a condom, and is therefore considered a sexually transmitted infection. The diagnosis is made through the analysis of symptoms and blood tests that identify antibodies against Chlamydia trachomatisas well as wound secretion culture, which can be useful to identify the microorganism and determine the best antibiotic to use as a treatment.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for lymphogranuloma venereum should be done according to medical advice, and the use of antibiotics is usually recommended. The main medications recommended by doctors are:

Doxycycline for 14 to 21 days;

Erythromycin for 21 days;

Sulfamethoxazole/trimethoprim for 21 days;

Azithromycin for 7 days.

The antibiotic and the duration of treatment must be indicated by the doctor according to the sensitivity profile of the microorganism and the symptoms presented. In addition, it is important that the person undergoes regular examinations to certify that the treatment is really working, as well as their partner, who should be examined and treated even if they do not have symptoms.