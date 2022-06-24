When is Peyronie’s Disease Surgery Necessary?

Treatment of Peyronie’s disease, which causes abnormal curvature of the penis, is not always necessary, as the disease may spontaneously disappear after a few months or years. Despite this, the treatment of peyronie’s disease may include the use of medication or surgery, guided by the urologist.

Some remedies that can be used to treat Peyronie’s disease are:

Betamethasone or Dexamethasone;

Verapamil;

Orgotheine;

Potaba;

Colchicine.

These medications are usually injected directly into the fibrosis plaque to reduce inflammation and destroy the plaques that give rise to the abnormal curvature of the male sex organ.

O vitamin E treatmentin tablets or ointment, is widely used, since this vitamin stimulates the degradation of the fibrous plaque, decreasing the curvature of the organ.

See what symptoms may indicate that someone may have this disease.

When surgery is needed

When the penile curvature is very large and causes pain or makes intimate contact impossible, surgical treatment may be necessary, removing the fibrosis plaque. As a side effect, this surgery can cause a decrease of 1 to 2 cm in the size of the penis.

The application of shock waves, the use of laser, or the use of vacuum erection devices are some physiotherapeutic treatment options for Peyronie’s disease, which are often used to replace surgery.

Home treatment option

A form of home treatment for Peyronie’s disease is horsetail tea, which has anti-inflammatory action.

Ingredients

Preparation mode

Boil the water together with the herb for 5 minutes and then let it rest for 5 minutes. Filter and drink the tea still warm, about 3 times a day.

Another alternative is the natural treatment for Peyronie’s disease with the use of herbs that stimulate blood circulation and decrease the production of fibrosis plaques such as ginkgo biloba, Siberian ginseng or blueberry preparation.

Homeopathic treatment option

Homeopathic treatment for Peyronie’s disease can be done with medicines based on silica and fluoric acid, but also with the medicine Staphysagria 200 CH, 5 drops twice a week, or with Thuya 30 CH, 5 drops 2 times a day, during 2 months. These medications should be taken as directed by the urologist.