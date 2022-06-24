Ostrich oil: what it is for, properties and contraindications

Ostrich oil is rich in omega 3, 6, 7 and 9 and, therefore, can be useful in the weight loss process, for example, in addition to being able to relieve pain, reduce cholesterol and triglyceride concentrations in the blood. and improve the immune system.

This oil is extracted from a pocket of fat present in the ostrich’s abdominal region and can be found in the form of capsules, oil and creams in health food stores or on the internet.

what is it for

Due to its composition, ostrich oil has several benefits, the main ones being:

Improves the health and appearance of skin, hair and nails; Prevents wrinkles and expression lines; Prevents cardiovascular diseases, such as atherosclerosis, for example; Improves brain function; Assists in the treatment of rheumatic and osteoarticular diseases, relieving pain; Assists in the treatment of dermatological diseases such as eczema, dermatitis and psoriasis; Prevents inflammation; Assists in the healing process and recovery from burns; Decreases the concentration of cortisol in the blood, reducing stress; Reduces menopausal hot flashes and relieves PMS symptoms.

In addition, ostrich oil is able to assist in the slimming process, as it helps in the process of mobilization and metabolism of fat in the body, helping in the fat burning process and, consequently, weight loss. However, the consumption of ostrich oil in capsules for weight loss must be associated with a healthy diet and the practice of physical activities in order to achieve the desired goals.

Ostrich oil properties

Ostrich oil is rich in vitamins A, E and fatty acids, also known as omegas, especially omega 3, 6 and 9, which have numerous health benefits, such as:

Omega 3 which is a type of good fat that is also present in several foods and is capable of reducing the concentration of cholesterol and triglycerides in the blood, as well as improving memory and disposition;

which is a type of good fat that is also present in several foods and is capable of reducing the concentration of cholesterol and triglycerides in the blood, as well as improving memory and disposition; omega 6 which promotes the strengthening of the immune system and helps in burning fat, in addition to improving the appearance of the skin;

which promotes the strengthening of the immune system and helps in burning fat, in addition to improving the appearance of the skin; omega 7 which is important in the process of cell regeneration, improving skin health and helping to treat dermatological diseases, such as dermatitis and psoriasis, for example;

which is important in the process of cell regeneration, improving skin health and helping to treat dermatological diseases, such as dermatitis and psoriasis, for example; omega 9which helps to synthesize some hormones and reduce symptoms associated with PMS and menopause.

Thus, ostrich oil has anti-inflammatory, analgesic, healing, moisturizing and regenerating properties. Learn more about omegas 3, 6 and 9.

oil contraindications

As it is a natural product, ostrich oil has no contraindications, however, it is necessary to respect the maximum daily doses so that there are no health consequences. It is recommended to consult a doctor or herbalist so that the recommended daily dose is indicated for each case.

The maximum daily dose is normally indicated according to the person’s weight, with each kilo corresponding to 1 drop, for example. So, if the person weighs 60 kg, for example, 60 drops per day are recommended, that is, 20 drops 3 times a day, which can be dissolved in teas, water or food. In the case of capsules, the amount should be recommended by the doctor, as there are capsules with different concentrations of ostrich oil.