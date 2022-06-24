Magnesium deficiency: main causes, symptoms and treatment

The lack of magnesium, also known as hypomagnesemia, can cause several diseases such as blood sugar dysregulation, nerve and muscle changes. Some signs of magnesium deficiency are loss of appetite, drowsiness, nausea, vomiting, tiredness and muscle weakness. In addition, the lack of magnesium is also related to chronic diseases such as Alzheimer’s and diabetes mellitus.

The main source of magnesium for the body is the diet, through the intake of foods such as seeds, peanuts and milk, so one of the main causes of a lack of magnesium is when these types of foods are not consumed frequently.

Main causes

Although one of the main causes of a lack of magnesium is the low consumption of vegetables, seeds and fruits and the high consumption of industrialized and processed products, there are also other causes such as:

Low absorption of magnesium by the intestines: occurs due to chronic diarrhea, bariatric surgery, or inflammatory bowel disease;

Alcoholism : alcohol decreases the amount of vitamin D in the body, which is important for the absorption of magnesium by the intestine, in addition, it increases the elimination of magnesium in the urine;

: alcohol decreases the amount of vitamin D in the body, which is important for the absorption of magnesium by the intestine, in addition, it increases the elimination of magnesium in the urine; Use of some medications: especially proton pump inhibitors (omeprazole, lansoprazole, esomeprazole), antibiotics (gentamicin, neomycin, tobramycin, amikacin, amphotericin B), immunosuppressants (cyclosporine, sirolimus), diuretics (furosemide, hydrochlorothiazide), chemotherapy (cisplatin, carboplatin) and antibodies monoclonals (cetuximab, panitumumab);

Gitelman syndrome: is a genetic disease of the kidneys in which there is an increase in the elimination of magnesium by the kidneys.

In addition, during pregnancy, especially in the first trimester, there is greater elimination of magnesium by the kidneys, often requiring magnesium supplementation. Learn more about the benefits of magnesium in pregnancy.

Symptoms of Magnesium Deficiency

Symptoms related to magnesium deficiency are:

tremors;

Muscle spasms;

Cramps and tingling;

Depression, nervousness, tension;

Insomnia;

Seizures;

high blood pressure (hypertension);

Accelerated heartbeats.

In addition, a lack of magnesium also increases the risk of some diseases such as diabetes mellitus (type 2), heart attack, heart failure, angina, high blood pressure, kidney stones, premenstrual tension, mental disorders and even eclampsia during pregnancy. .

Tests that confirm the diagnosis

The diagnosis of magnesium deficiency is confirmed through a conventional blood test or urinalysis. At the time of the exam, it is important to inform all the drugs that are being used, as they can interfere with the result.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment of magnesium deficiency should be guided by a doctor or nutritionist. In milder cases, treatment consists of increasing consumption of foods rich in magnesium such as almonds, oats, bananas or spinach. Check out the 10 foods richest in magnesium.

However, when food is not enough to replace magnesium, the doctor may recommend supplements or medications with magnesium salts taken orally. Supplements can have side effects such as diarrhea and abdominal cramps and are often not well tolerated.

In the most severe cases of magnesium deficiency, hospital admission and administration of magnesium directly into the vein is required.

Generally, magnesium deficiency does not occur in isolation, and calcium and potassium deficiency must also be treated. Thus, the treatment will correct not only the lack of magnesium, but also the changes in calcium and potassium. See how a lack of magnesium can alter calcium and potassium.