5 steps to vomiting correctly and safely

Vomiting is a natural reflex of the body to eliminate spoiled food or toxic substances that may be in the stomach, so when it is really necessary, the body automatically causes vomiting. Thus, vomiting should only be induced when there is a doctor’s indication or when something has been eaten that is causing a very intense discomfort, which has not improved otherwise.

In situations where someone has ingested a poisonous substance or some type of irritating liquid, such as cleaning products, it is best not to induce vomiting, as this liquid will have to pass through the throat again, which can cause more damage. Ideally, in these situations, you should immediately go to the hospital to start the most appropriate treatment. Here’s what to do when someone drank poison or cleaning products.

5 steps to properly induce vomiting

To induce vomiting correctly and avoid too much discomfort or serious complications, one should:

1. Wash your hands well

Washing your hands is always very important, as it prevents the transmission of bacteria and other microorganisms to the throat, preventing the emergence of infections such as tonsillitis, for example.

2. Kneel in front of the vase

Kneeling in front of the toilet is one of the most comfortable and safe positions for vomiting, however, you should avoid putting too much pressure on your belly as it can cause even more discomfort.

3. Put your finger on your throat

At the beginning of the throat there is a point that can be squeezed to produce the urge to vomit. To do this, place your finger inside your mouth and then apply slight pressure to the back of your tongue, in the region where your throat begins. The urge to vomit is almost immediate, but some people may have to do this maneuver 2 or 3 times before successfully vomiting, as the body may try to block the signal the first few times.

4. Drink 1 glass of water

After vomiting it is very important to drink a glass of water to remove excess gastric acid that is stuck to the walls of the throat and that can cause minor burns and inflammation.

5. Wait 30 minutes before brushing your teeth

Although after vomiting there is a great need to eliminate the taste that remains in the mouth, it is best to just rinse with water, as the lining of the teeth is sensitive when it comes in contact with the contents of the stomach. So, you should wait at least 30 minutes before brushing your teeth.

Possible risks of causing vomiting

One of the biggest risks of vomiting is the possibility of developing pneumonia. This happens because when you vomit, the contents that are in the stomach go back to the mouth and, in this process, it can happen that some of this content is aspirated into the lungs. If this happens, inflammation will occur and bacteria in the digested food can develop in the lung, causing pneumonia.

However, frequent vomiting can also cause injuries to the esophagus and mouth, as they are places with very sensitive mucous membranes that are not prepared to come into direct contact with gastric acid.

What can cause vomiting

Although the urge to vomit is relatively common, there are situations in which it can be a sign of changes in the body. Some are:

severe abdominal problems such as appendicitis or intestinal obstruction;

such as appendicitis or intestinal obstruction; Changes in the digestive system such as food poisoning or ulcer;

such as food poisoning or ulcer; Nervous system changes such as meningitis, hydrocephalus or tumors;

such as meningitis, hydrocephalus or tumors; Pregnancy especially after the 6th week of pregnancy;

especially after the 6th week of pregnancy; medication usesuch as Digoxin, Codeine or chemotherapy drugs.

Although there are some situations in which you can induce vomiting without great risk, if the urge to vomit occurs very often and does not improve, or is accompanied by other signs such as blood or a foul smell, it is important to go to the hospital to assess the situation.

See the top 10 causes of vomiting.

When not to induce vomiting

Vomiting should never be used as a way to get food out of your stomach just because you’ve eaten too much. If this is happening frequently, you may be suffering from bulimia, a type of eating disorder in which a person vomits after eating to keep from gaining weight. Learn more about bulimia and how to fight the urge.

In addition, if you have drunk any poison or cleaning product, you should not vomit either, as there is a very high risk of causing burns to the esophagus.