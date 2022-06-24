Remedies for each type of discharge (yellowish, white…)

Each type of discharge can indicate a different situation, ranging from the woman’s physiological secretion to more serious inflammation.

However, most of the time, the discharge indicates the presence of some vaginal infection and, therefore, it is common that the treatment is done with the use of antibiotics or antifungals, such as metronidazole, clindamycin, miconazole or fluconazole, in cream, ointment or pill.

These remedies must be indicated by the gynecologist, and if the woman notices that there is a vaginal discharge, she should make an appointment to identify which microorganism is causing this symptom and indicate the most appropriate remedy. Usually, the gynecologist can identify the agent responsible for the infection only by evaluating the symptoms, however, he may recommend performing more specific tests to confirm the diagnosis.

Understand better what each color of vaginal discharge means.

In general, the most common vaginal discharges can be treated as follows:

1. Yellow discharge

Yellowish discharge with a smell similar to that of rotten fish may be indicative of bacterial vaginosis. In addition to the yellowish discharge with a bad smell, the woman can still feel burning when urinating and an intensification of the smell after intimate contact.

Recommended remedies: In the case of yellowish discharge, the gynecologist may recommend the use of:

metronidazole 500 mg of 12/12h oral use for 7 consecutive days;

500 mg of 12/12h oral use for 7 consecutive days; metronidazole gel 0.75%, intravaginal use, for 5 nights;

0.75%, intravaginal use, for 5 nights; Clindamycin cream 2% intravaginal use, for 7 nights.

It is important that the treatment is done according to medical advice and not interrupted even with the improvement of symptoms.

2. White discharge

The presence of white discharge, similar to buttermilk, with or without a scent, associated with intense itching and burning when urinating can be indicative of candidiasis, which is an infection caused by fungi of the genus. Candida that are part of the woman’s vaginal microbiota.

Recommended remedies: If the diagnosis of candidiasis is made, the gynecologist may recommend the use of some antifungals, such as:

Clotrimazole cream 2%, intravaginal use for 7-14 nights;

2%, intravaginal use for 7-14 nights; nystatin cream intravaginal use for 14 nights;

intravaginal use for 14 nights; fluconazole 150 mg orally, single dose.

It is important that the treatment is not discontinued even after the symptoms have improved, as the abnormal proliferation of fungi may return.

3. Grayish discharge

Grayish, copious, frothy, foul-smelling discharge may be indicative of trichomoniasis, which is an infection caused by the parasite. Trichomonas vaginalis.

Recommended remedies: If the presence of trichomonas Through the urinalysis, the gynecologist may indicate:

metronidazole 2g oral use, single dose;

2g oral use, single dose; Tinidazole 2g oral use, single dose;

2g oral use, single dose; secnidazole 2g oral use, single dose.

4. Greenish-yellow discharge

The presence of a foul-smelling greenish-yellow discharge associated with bleeding and pain when urinating and in intimate contact, may be a sign of infection by Neisseria gonorrhoeae, which is a bacterium responsible for Gonorrhea, which is a Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI).

Recommended remedies: It is important that the diagnosis of gonorrhea is made quickly so that treatment is also started and complications are prevented. After diagnosis, the gynecologist may indicate the use of:

ciprofloxacin 500 mg, oral use, in a single dose;

500 mg, oral use, in a single dose; ceftriaxone 1g, intramuscular use, single dose.

The treatment must be done by both the woman and the partner, because as it is an STI, the bacteria can be transmitted from one person to another during unprotected sexual intercourse. In addition, it is very important that the treatment is carried out following the medical guidelines, as otherwise resistance mechanisms may develop by the bacteria, making treatment difficult and favoring the emergence of complications.

5. Brown discharge

Like greenish-yellow discharge, brown discharge can also be related to gonorrhea. However, it is also possible that there will be brown discharge in the days following the end of the menstrual cycle, which is not a cause for concern. Learn about other causes of brown discharge.

Recommended remedies: The presence of brown discharge is usually not a cause for concern, however when accompanied by symptoms, it is important that the gynecologist performs the diagnosis so that the most appropriate treatment can be initiated. Usually treatment for brown discharge caused by bacteria is done with the use of Azithromycin or Ciprofloxacin in a single dose or for 7 to 10 days, according to the doctor’s recommendation.

home remedies options

Home remedies should not replace the doctor’s advice, however, they can be used in conjunction with medicines to speed healing and reduce symptoms, as well as being a good option to prevent infections.

Some options include:

Make a sitz bath with guava leaf tea 2 times a day, useful to fight discharge by Trichomoniasis and Candidiasis;

2 times a day, useful to fight discharge by Trichomoniasis and Candidiasis; Wash the intimate area with sweet broom tea with guava drying with a clean, soft cloth for 1 week;

drying with a clean, soft cloth for 1 week; Invest in a natural dietbased on fruits and vegetables, avoiding as much as possible the consumption of processed foods.

Check out these recipes and how to make the home treatment for vaginal discharge.