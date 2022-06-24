Temporomandibular disorder (TMD): what it is, symptoms and how to treat it

Temporomandibular disorder (TMD) is an abnormality in the functioning of the temporomandibular joint (TMJ), which is responsible for the movement of opening and closing the mouth, and can be caused by squeezing the teeth too much during sleep, some blow in the region or the habit of biting nails, for example.

Thus, an abnormality in the functioning of this joint and of the muscles that work in the movement of the jaw, characterizes TMD. When this happens, it is common to experience orofacial discomfort and headache.

For this, the treatment for TMD is done with the placement of a rigid plate that covers the teeth to sleep, and physical therapy with postural reprogramming exercises is also important.

main symptoms

The most common symptoms of TMD are:

Headache right after waking up or at the end of the day;

Pain in the jaw and face when opening and closing the mouth, which is worse when chewing;

Feeling tired during the day;

Not being able to open your mouth completely;

One side of the face more swollen;

Worn teeth;

Deviation of the jaw to one side, when the person opens the mouth;

Cracks when opening the mouth;

Difficulty opening the mouth;

Vertigo;

Buzz.

All these factors cause the jaw joint and muscles to be affected, causing pain, discomfort and clicking. TMJ pain can often generate a headache, in this case the pain is caused by the constant stimulation of the muscles of the face and chewing.

How to confirm the diagnosis

To confirm the diagnosis of TMD and have the correct treatment, the ideal is to look for a dentist trained in “Temporomandibular dysfunction and orofacial pain”.

To diagnose TMD, questions are asked about the patient’s symptoms and then a physical examination is performed, which involves palpation of the masticatory and TMJ muscles.

In addition, complementary exams such as magnetic resonance and computed tomography, may also be indicated in certain cases.

Possible causes

TMD can have several causes, from changes in emotional state, genetic factors and oral habits, such as clenching your teeth a lot, which can be instinctive when you feel anxiety or anger, but it can also be a nocturnal habit that often doesn’t show up. realize. This condition is called bruxism, and one of its signs is having very worn teeth. Learn how to identify and treat bruxism.

However, there are other causes for the onset of TMJ pain, such as incorrect chewing, having had some blow in the region, having very crooked teeth that strain the muscles of the face or the habit of biting nails and biting the lips.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment is done according to the type of TMD that the person has. In general, physiotherapy sessions, massage to relax the muscles of the face and head and the use of an acrylic dental plate custom-made by the dentist, for night use, are recommended.

The use of anti-inflammatory medications and muscle relaxants may also be recommended by the dentist to relieve acute pain. Learn more details about treating TMJ pain. Additionally, the dentist may suggest learning relaxation techniques to manage muscle tension in the jaw.

When changes appear in some parts of the jaw, such as joints, muscles or bone, and previous treatments have not been effective, surgery may be recommended.