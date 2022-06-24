Cinnamon tea to stop menstruation: does it work?

Despite being popularly known that cinnamon tea is able to stimulate menstruation, especially when it is late, there is still no concrete scientific evidence that this is true.

The studies carried out so far only show that cinnamon tea prepared with the species Cinnamomum zeylanicum, which is the most consumed species in the world, can be efficiently used with the aim of relieving menstrual cramps and reducing menstrual flow. And so, so far, there has been no evidence that it acts on the uterus, causing its contraction and favoring menstruation.

As for unwanted effects, what is known is that excessive consumption of this type of cinnamon can be harmful to the liver, especially if consumed in the form of essential oil, in addition to other species of cinnamon, if used in the form of of essential oil, have the potential to cause changes in the uterus and result in abortion, for example, but this effect only happens with essential oil and has only been observed in animals.

How Cinnamon Affects the Menstrual Cycle

Although it is popularly known that cinnamon tea, when consumed regularly, helps to normalize delayed menstruation, there is no scientific evidence that demonstrates the real impact of cinnamon on the functioning of the menstrual cycle.

The only relationship that seems to exist between cinnamon and the menstrual cycle, according to some studies, is that cinnamon tea seems to help reduce the discomfort caused by menstruation, as it is able to reduce prostaglandin levels, increase endorphin levels and improve blood circulation, which is why it is effective in relieving PMS symptoms, especially menstrual cramps.

In addition, it was found that the consumption of cinnamon tea, in ideal amounts and recommended by a herbalist or naturopath, has a relaxing effect, decreasing uterine contractions in dysmenorrhea and preventing contractions during pregnancy, in addition to being able to decrease the flow. menstrual flow in women who have a very heavy flow.

Can I drink cinnamon tea during pregnancy?

So far, there have been no contraindications for pregnant women to consume cinnamon tea made with Cinnamomum zeylanicum, however when done with Cinnamomum camphora there may be bleeding and uterine changes. In addition, in a study conducted with rats, cinnamon essential oil was found to have abortifacient effects. However, the effect in rats may not necessarily be the same as the effect in people, so more studies are needed to prove the abortifacient potential of cinnamon essential oil.

Due to the fact that there are no scientific studies that indicate the relationship and possible consequences of consumption of cinnamon tea during pregnancy, the recommendation is that pregnant women do not consume cinnamon tea to avoid complications. Discover other teas that pregnant women should not drink.

How to make cinnamon tea

The preparation of cinnamon tea is easy and quick and is a great option to improve digestion and the feeling of well-being, since due to its properties it is able to improve mood and reduce fatigue. To prepare cinnamon tea you need:

Ingredients

1 cinnamon stick;

1 cup of water.

Way of preparation

Put a cinnamon stick in a pan with water and let it boil for about 5 minutes. Then, let it cool down, remove the cinnamon and drink immediately. If you want, you can sweeten it to taste.

Even though there is no scientific proof that cinnamon helps to stop menstruation, its use for this purpose is still quite popular. However, to promote menstruation, you can make use of other teas that are proven to promote uterine changes and that can accelerate menstruation, such as ginger tea for example. Find out about other teas that can help with late menstruation.

