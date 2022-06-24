Aesthetic cryotherapy: what is it and what is it for

Aesthetic cryotherapy is a technique that cools a certain part of the body using specific devices with nitrogen or creams and gels that contain camphor, Asian centella or menthol, for example, and that lower the temperature of the applied site by up to minus 15°C below the temperature normal.

Mainly used to reduce localized fat, sagging and improve the appearance of cellulite, cryotherapy has also been applied to the face to delay aging, reduce expression lines, close pores and reduce the appearance of blackheads and pimples. However, studies on the subject do not show that this practice really brings results when used in aesthetics.

What is aesthetic cryotherapy used for?

Aesthetic cryotherapy is mainly done to reduce localized fat and improve the appearance of the skin, because the nitrogen and creams used in this procedure favor metabolism, in order to stimulate the elimination of localized fat, improving the appearance of cellulite and sagging.

In addition, this procedure can also be used to delay aging and reduce expression lines, as the cold causes vasoconstriction in the blood vessels of the face, increasing muscle tone and causing pores to close, preventing impurities from accumulating in the skin. which also prevents the appearance of blackheads and pimples.

how is it done

Normally, cryotherapy sessions are carried out in an aesthetic clinic by the dermatologist or beautician, who after the physical evaluation recommend the local application of nitrogen or the use of the whole body chamber, in both cases the person will feel a very cold smoke on the skin, but it doesn’t hurt and doesn’t cause discomfort.

Cryotherapy sessions normally last 60 minutes, however, only the professional specialized in this practice can indicate how long the procedure will be and how many sessions may be necessary to achieve the expected result.

In some cases, to maintain the good appearance of the skin or when it is not necessary to lose many measurements, this aesthetic procedure can be done at home with creams and gels based on camphor, menthol, caffeine or Asian centella.

How to do cryotherapy at home

Home-made cryotherapy can help improve the appearance of the skin by increasing its natural glow, firmness, as well as reducing expression lines and cellulite.

1. Cryotherapy for the face

This treatment promotes the closure of pores, reduces expression lines and brings the feeling of firmer skin. In addition to reducing the chances of the appearance of blackheads and pimples.

To do this treatment on the face you must:

Wash your face with cold water;

Apply exfoliating cream on the face and then remove residues;

Slip the equipment that promotes the cold (which can be an ice cube wrapped in gauze or a bag of frozen water) across the face from the bottom to the top;

Apply moisturizing cream to finish.

Cryotherapy for the face has many positive effects and can be introduced into the daily skincare routine. See how skincare is done and learn how to take better care of your skin.

2. Body cryotherapy

Aesthetic cryotherapy for the body provides the sensation of skin firmness, reduces the appearance of cellulite, in addition to accelerating metabolism, which helps in weight loss and measurements.

To do this treatment on the body, the following steps must be followed:

Exfoliate the skin so that the reducing cream penetrates the body more easily; Apply the professional cream for aesthetic cryotherapy that contains camphor, menthol, caffeine or Asian centella, for example; Perform a massage throughout the region or a lymphatic drainage session; Bandaging the place to keep the cold, letting it act for approximately 20 minutes; Then, remove the product completely and moisturize the entire region with cream or oil.

In addition to an aesthetic treatment, body cryotherapy can also be a moment of relaxation, because when the skin is cooled, a sensation of analgesia is generated in the body, that is, possible muscle pain is reduced and causes a feeling of well being and lightness.

who can’t do

Contraindications include any skin disease such as hives, contact allergy or psoriasis, eg pregnant women, people who have had surgery, immune system disease, heart disease and cancer.

Individuals who are obese or who want to lose weight are also not advised to do this technique, as cryotherapy only fights localized fat, not excess weight.