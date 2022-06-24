5 ways to increase oxytocin naturally

The oxytocin hormone is naturally produced by the body when the person is relaxed and safe, but it is possible to stimulate and increase its production through physical contact with hugs and massage, in addition to practicing good deeds, healthy eating or adopting a pet, for example.

Oxytocin is found in both women and men, and is known to cause feelings of pleasure and help with labor and breastfeeding, but it is also essential for improving interpersonal relationships and well-being. reduce the chances of the onset of a psychological disorder such as anxiety.

So, the main natural ways to increase oxytocin are:

1. Physical contact

Physical contact in the form of hugs, massages, caresses and caresses stimulate the production of oxytocin, and is one of the causes of well-being when performed. Intimate contact between partners is also a way to increase the production of this hormone, as it is essential for the feeling of pleasure in these moments.

In addition, having deep friendship relationships, where there is trust and love, is good for health because there is a release of adrenaline, noradrenaline, oxytocin and serotonin in the bloodstream, which are hormones responsible for the feeling of happiness and well-being.

2. Practice good deeds

Being generous, honest and compassionate is able to increase the levels of oxytocin in the bloodstream, as the brain interprets these attitudes as ways to inspire confidence and good sensations in the body, causing more production of this hormone.

Cultivating a positive emotional state not only stimulates the production of oxytocin, but also of other hormones such as dopamine, serotonin and endorphins, which are essential for the feeling of happiness, as well as reducing the chances of depression and anxiety. Learn about other benefits that oxytocin can bring to the body.

3. Breastfeed

The sucking movement of the baby at the breast during breastfeeding, when the woman feels relaxed and secure and feeling good about breastfeeding, has an immediate effect on the hypothalamus, the region of the brain capable of releasing oxytocin into the bloodstream.

4. Have a balanced diet

A balanced and healthy diet, based on vegetables, fruits, vegetables and cereals helps the body increase the production of oxytocin and other feel-good hormones. For this, you should include foods rich in vitamin C, magnesium, vitamin D and taurine in the diet, in addition to including in the diet the use of natural teas that can reduce anxiety, such as chamomile and lavender. Check out other 5 natural tea options to reduce anxiety and nervousness.

5. Adopt a pet

The presence of a pet in addition to reducing cortisol, the hormone responsible for stress, increases the levels of oxytocin, dopamine and serotonin in the blood. In addition to reducing anxiety and feelings of loneliness, it increases the feeling of well being and prolongs it for longer.