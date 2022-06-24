Sucupira: what it is, what it is for and how to use the seed

Sucupira is a large tree that has analgesic and anti-inflammatory medicinal properties, helping to relieve pain and inflammation in the body, mainly caused by rheumatic diseases. This tree belongs to the family of Fabaceae and can be found mainly in South America.

The scientific name of the white sucupira is Pterodon pubescens and the name of the black sucupira Bowdichia Major Mart. The parts of the plant that are normally used are its seeds, with which teas, oils, tinctures and extracts are prepared. In addition, sucupira can be found in the form of capsules in health food stores, manipulation pharmacies or on the internet.

What is it for and main benefits

Sucupira has analgesic, anti-inflammatory, antirheumatic, healing, antimicrobial, antioxidant and antitumor action and, therefore, its seeds could be used in different situations and promote several health benefits, the main ones being:

Decrease inflammation in joints and therefore can be used to treat arthritis, osteoarthritis, rheumatism and rheumatoid arthritis;

Relieve pain caused by problems such as excess uric acid and inflammation;

Fight tonsillitis, sore throat;

Help heal skin wounds, eczema, blackheads on the feet and bleeding;

Help regulate blood sugar levels;

It can exert anticancer action, especially in the case of prostate and liver cancer, since its seeds have antitumor and antioxidant activity.

In some cases, this tea can even help relieve the constant pain and discomfort caused by chemotherapy, used to treat cancer.

How to use sucupira

Sucupira can be found in the form of tea, capsules, extract and oil, and can be used as follows:

Sucupira Seed Tea: Wash 4 sucupira seeds and break them using a kitchen hammer. Then boil the broken seeds together with 1 liter of water for 10 minutes, strain and drink throughout the day.

Wash 4 sucupira seeds and break them using a kitchen hammer. Then boil the broken seeds together with 1 liter of water for 10 minutes, strain and drink throughout the day. Sucupira in capsules: take 2 capsules a day for a better effect. Know when the use of capsules is more indicated;

take 2 capsules a day for a better effect. Know when the use of capsules is more indicated; Sucupira oil: Take 3 to 5 drops a day eating with food, 1 drop directly into the mouth, up to 5 times a day;

Take 3 to 5 drops a day eating with food, 1 drop directly into the mouth, up to 5 times a day; Sucupira Seed Extract: take 0.5 to 2 ml per day;

take 0.5 to 2 ml per day; Sucupira tincture: take 20 drops, 3 times a day.

If you choose to make the tea, you should use a pot just for that purpose because the oil released by the plant’s seeds sticks to the sides of the pot, making it difficult to remove completely.

Possible side effects

In general, sucupira is well tolerated, and no side effects related to its consumption have been described. However, it is important that it is consumed with caution and under medical supervision.

Contraindications

Sucupira is contraindicated for pregnant and lactating women and children under 12 years of age. In addition, it should be used sparingly by people with kidney or liver problems, as well as people with cancer, and it is important to consult a doctor before consumption.