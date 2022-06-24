Is it possible to get pregnant during menopause?

During menopause it is not possible for a woman to become pregnant, as the body is no longer able to adequately produce all the hormones necessary for the maturation of the egg and preparation of the uterus, which ends up making pregnancy impossible.

Menopause only begins when a woman goes 12 consecutive months without menstruating naturally, without this having any association with hormonal diseases or psychological disorders. This period most often occurs after age 48, marking the end of the female reproductive period.

Normally, what can happen is that after a few months of menstruation failure, the woman has the false impression of being in menopause and from there, if an egg is released at the same time as unprotected sexual intercourse, a pregnancy can occur. . This period is called pre-menopause or climacteric and is marked by hot flashes. Get tested and see if you might be pre-menopause.

Changes that prevent pregnancy

After the onset of menopause, a woman can no longer get pregnant because the ovaries reduce the production of progesterone and estrogen, which prevents the maturation of eggs and the growth of the endometrium. Therefore, in addition to not having an egg that can be fertilized, the endometrium also does not grow enough to receive the embryo. See other changes that happen during menopause.

Even though this period can be frustrating for those who are trying, and troubled for those who are already going through the post-menopause period, it is possible to go through this phase in a more peaceful way. In the following video, nutritionist Tatiana Zanin shows simple tips on how to get through this phase:

Is there any way for pregnancy to happen?

If the woman chooses to have a late pregnancy, the only way for the pregnancy to happen is during the pre-menopause period. Because at this stage, although the hormones are starting to suffer a natural reduction, it is possible, through hormone replacement treatment and fertilization. in vitro, reverse this situation. Learn how hormone replacement therapy is done.

However, this pregnancy must be closely monitored by the obstetrician, as it can bring risks to the health of the woman and the baby, such as increased chances of gestational diabetes, eclampsia, miscarriage, premature birth and there is also a greater possibility of the baby. having a syndrome, such as Down syndrome, for example.