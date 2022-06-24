6 Symptoms of Ovarian Inflammation (and Main Causes)

Inflammation in the ovaries, also known as “oophoritis” or “ovarite”, happens when an external agent such as bacteria and viruses start to multiply in the ovary region. In some cases, autoimmune diseases, such as lupus, or even endometriosis, can also cause inflammation of the ovary, leading to the appearance of some symptoms, the main ones being:

Pain in the lower part of the belly; Pain when urinating or during intimate contact; Vaginal bleeding outside the menstrual period; Constant fever above 37.5º C; Nausea and vomiting; Difficulty getting pregnant.

As a consequence of this inflammation, there is the change in the menstrual cycle and the irregularity in the formation of hormones that are produced there.

However, as these symptoms are common to other diseases such as endometriosis, inflammation in the tubes, and are often confused with inflammation in the uterus, it is important to consult the gynecologist to identify the correct cause and start the most appropriate treatment. Check out the most frequent symptoms of inflammation in the uterus.

Main causes of inflammation

Inflammation in the ovary has three main different causes, which are why they are classified as autoimmune inflammation, chronic because it happens repeatedly, and acute inflammation, which can be bacterial or viral. Thus, the three main causes of inflammation in the ovary are:

Autoimmune inflammation: it can happen due to an autoimmune disease which is usually lupus, in which case the body itself attacks and tries to destroy the ovarian cells. It is the most serious type and can lead to infertility and even surgery to remove the ovaries.

it can happen due to an autoimmune disease which is usually lupus, in which case the body itself attacks and tries to destroy the ovarian cells. It is the most serious type and can lead to infertility and even surgery to remove the ovaries. Chronic inflammation: It is usually related to endometriosis, which occurs when the tissue that lines the uterus internally grows outside the uterus, causing inflammation of the ovaries and other organs in the region. In more severe cases, it may be necessary to remove the ovaries and even the uterus.

It is usually related to endometriosis, which occurs when the tissue that lines the uterus internally grows outside the uterus, causing inflammation of the ovaries and other organs in the region. In more severe cases, it may be necessary to remove the ovaries and even the uterus. Acute inflammation: It is usually caused by the chlamydia or gonorrhea bacteria, but in some cases, it can appear after infection with the mumps virus.

For the diagnosis of inflammation in the ovary and the differentiation of its classification, laboratory and imaging tests such as blood count, erythrocyte sedimentation, ultrasound or radiography are performed. These tests are also used to rule out possibilities such as ectopic pregnancy, which is a disease with almost the same symptoms. Understand how ectopic pregnancy happens and how to identify it.

Treatment of ovarian inflammation

Treatment for ovarian inflammation, regardless of which of the three classifications it is, is usually done with the use of antibiotics such as amoxicillin or azithromycin, and hormonal anti-inflammatories such as dexamethasone or prednisolone, prescribed by the gynecologist, for about 8 to 8 hours. 14 days.

Other medicines such as paracetamol and metoclopramide may also be prescribed if the person has pain or nausea.

However, if the person has been treated at other times and the inflammation has returned, or when the tubes are also inflamed, hospitalization may be necessary to make use of drugs that are injected directly into the vein. In more severe cases, the doctor may also recommend surgery to treat the problem, which may include removing the ovaries.