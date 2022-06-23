Promethazine (Phenergan) – Your Health

Promethazine is an anti-emetic, anti-vertigo and anti-allergic drug that can be found for oral use to relieve allergy symptoms, as well as to prevent nausea and vertigo during travel, for example.

Promethazine can be purchased from conventional pharmacies under the trade name Phenergan, in the form of pills, ointment or injection.

Promethazine indications

Promethazine is indicated for the treatment of symptoms of anaphylactic reactions and allergic reactions, such as itching, hives, sneezing and runny nose. In addition, Promethazine can also be used to relieve nausea and vomiting.

How to use Promethazine

The way to use Promethazine varies according to the form of presentation:

Ointment: pass a layer of the product 2 or 3 times a day;

pass a layer of the product 2 or 3 times a day; Injection: it should only be applied in the hospital;

it should only be applied in the hospital; Pills: 1 tablet of 25 mg twice a day as an anti-vertigo.

Promethazine side effects

The main side effects of Promethazine include drowsiness, dry mouth, constipation, lightheadedness, dizziness, confusion, nausea and vomiting.

Promethazine contraindications

Promethazine is contraindicated in children and patients with or with a history of blood disorders caused by other phenothiazines, in patients at risk of urinary retention linked to disorders of the uterus or prostate, and in patients with glaucoma. In addition, Promethazine should not be used by patients with known hypersensitivity to promethazine, other phenothiazine derivatives or any other component of the formula.