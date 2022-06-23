Prolonged menstruation: what it can be (and what to do)

When menstruation lasts for more than 8 days, it may be a sign that the woman has some changes in her reproductive system. In this case, continuous blood loss can lead to symptoms such as weakness, dizziness, or anemia, due to heavy blood loss.

Prolonged menstruation like coffee grounds can be a sign of some STD, endometriosis, myoma and even a possible pregnancy. Therefore, it is important to consult a gynecologist to find out the cause and start treatment if necessary.

Possible causes

Normal menstruation lasts from 4 to 7 days and the most common is that it is more intense in the first two days and decreases and gets darker after that. When menstruation lasts more than 8 days, one should pay attention to the amount of blood lost and its color.

Changing the tampon more than 6 times a day can indicate that menstruation is very heavy and, if the color is very red or very dark, like coffee grounds, this can be a warning sign, and you should consult the gynecologist.

Some possible causes of prolonged menstruation are:

Uterine myoma;

Hormonal changes;

Ovulation problems;

Polyps in the uterus;

Bleeding diseases such as hemophilia;

Use of copper IUD;

Cancer;

Medication use.

To know exactly what is causing this change in menstruation, the doctor can observe the genital region, perform a vaginal speculum touch exam and order tests such as pap smear or colposcopy. Sometimes, taking the contraceptive is enough to stop menstruation, but in any case, its causes must be investigated by the doctor. Once you know what was actually causing your period to prolong your period, your doctor may suggest other treatments like cryosurgery to remove warts or polyps, for example.

What to do

The woman should make an appointment with a gynecologist, so that he can indicate the best treatment, which can be done with:

Use of the pill, to regulate levels of the hormones estrogen and progesterone in the body,

Iron supplements to treat anemia;

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen to reduce bleeding.

In more severe cases, dilatation and curettage of the uterus, removal of the endometrium or cervix may be necessary, although these procedures are avoided in young women who have not yet had children, as they reduce the possibility of pregnancy.

In addition, there are home remedies, such as cabbage juice and tea made with raspberry leaves and herbal tea that can help tone the uterus, being useful to complement the treatment indicated by the doctor. See how to prepare each of these natural recipes.

When prolonged menstruation is normal

It is normal for periods to be irregular and last longer after taking the morning after pill. In addition, it is also common in teenagers who still do not have their regular cycle and in women who are entering menopause, because hormonal variations occur at these ages.