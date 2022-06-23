Diet for hair to grow faster

The diet that must be followed for hair to grow healthy, shinier and faster should contain foods rich in proteins, vitamins A, C, E and B complex and minerals such as iron, zinc and selenium.

These nutrients prevent damage caused by external agents and act as antioxidants preventing damage caused by free radicals, in addition to providing amino acids, in the case of proteins, which promote hair growth, and therefore it is important to have a balanced and balanced diet. healthy foods that provide all the nutrients together.

Foods that should be included

Foods that help hair grow faster and healthier are:

1. Proteins

Protein-rich foods provide the amino acids necessary for the formation of keratin and collagen, which are part of the hair’s structure, giving it elasticity, shine and protecting it from aggressive substances, such as the sun’s UV rays and pollution, for example.

What to eat: meats, fish, eggs, milk, cheeses, yogurt and unsweetened gelatin. In some cases, the use of a collagen supplement could also be recommended.

2. Vitamin A

Vitamin A is necessary for the growth of hair cells, in addition to participating in the formation of sebum produced by the sebaceous glands, which is an oily substance that protects the hair, keeping it hydrated and healthy, favoring its growth.

What to eat: carrots, sweet potatoes, pumpkin, mango, peppers and papaya.

3. Vitamin C

Vitamin C is essential for the formation of collagen in the body and for the absorption of iron in the intestine, which is an important mineral for hair growth.

In addition, due to its antioxidant action, vitamin C also helps improve scalp blood circulation and protects hair fibers from oxidative stress caused by free radicals.

What to eat: orange, lemon, strawberry, kiwi, pineapple, acerola, broccoli, tomato, among others.

4. Vitamin E

Vitamin E, like vitamin C, has antioxidant properties that favor the health of the hair, as it takes care of the integrity of the fibers and apparently improves blood circulation in the scalp, making the hair grow healthy and shiny.

What to eat: sunflower seeds, hazelnuts, peanuts, almonds, pistachios, among others.

5. B vitamins

B vitamins are necessary for the body’s metabolism in general, helping to obtain the necessary energy for the body from the food that is consumed.

One of the main B vitamins that are essential for hair is biotin, also known as vitamin B7, because it improves the structure of keratin, promoting hair growth.

What to eat: brewer’s yeast, bananas, fortified cereals, nuts such as peanuts, walnuts, almonds, oat bran, salmon.

6. Iron, zinc and selenium

Some minerals like iron, zinc and selenium are essential for hair growth.

Iron is part of red blood cells, which are responsible for transporting oxygen in the blood to the scalp. Zinc promotes hair repair and strengthens its fibers, in addition to participating in the formation of sebum in the scalp, increasing its shine and softness. Selenium is an important element for the synthesis of over 35 proteins and a deficiency has been found to be associated with hair loss and loss of pigmentation.

What to eat: foods rich in iron are beans, beets, shellfish, cocoa powder and sardines. Foods rich in zinc are oysters, pumpkin seeds, chicken and almonds. Foods rich in selenium are Brazil nut, cheese, rice and beans.

Menu for hair to grow faster

The following table provides a menu option that can help hair grow faster and healthier:

main meals Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Breakfast 1 cup plain yogurt with kiwi pieces and unsweetened granola + 1 tablespoon flaxseeds 1 cup unsweetened coffee + 2 medium pancakes with oatmeal and 1 tablespoon brewer’s yeast, with hazelnut cream and strawberry chunks 1 glass of unsweetened orange juice + tomato and onion omelet + 1 slice of watermelon Morning snack 1 cup sugar-free gelatin + 30 g almonds 1 cup of plain yogurt with papaya and 1 tablespoon of pumpkin seeds, 1 tablespoon of brewer’s yeast + 1 Brazil nut 1 banana heated for 20 seconds in the microwave with 1 teaspoon of cinnamon and 1 teaspoon of rolled oats Lunch dinner Chicken breast served with 1/2 cup rice, 1/2 cup beans, and 1 to 2 cups carrot, lettuce, and pineapple salad, seasoned with 1 tsp olive oil 1 fish fillet with sweet potato and onion in the oven and caprese salad (tomato + mozzarella cheese + basil) seasoned with olive oil and pepper + 1 tangerine Beef fillet with 1/2 cup rice and 1/2 cup lentils + beetroot salad with carrots and fresh parsley + 1 apple Afternoon snack Wholemeal toast with ricotta cheese seasoned with fresh parsley and a little garlic and onion Carrot sticks with hummus + 1 boiled egg 1 glass of strawberry juice + 30 grams of dried fruits combined

The amounts included in the menu vary according to age, gender, physical activity and whether or not you have any associated disease, so it is important to consult a nutritionist so that a complete assessment is carried out and a nutritional plan tailored to the person’s needs is prepared. . In addition, this menu is rich in protein and should not be performed by people with kidney problems without professional guidance.

Juice for hair to grow faster

A good way to consume all the nutrients to make your hair grow faster and stronger, in addition to reducing its fall, is through the juice of fruits, vegetables, seeds and nuts.

Ingredients

1/2 bunch of grapes;

1/2 orange (with pomace);

1/2 gala apple;

4 cherry tomatoes;

1/2 carrot;

1/4 cucumber;

1/2 lemon;

1/2 glass of water;

150 ml of natural yogurt;

6 walnuts or almonds or 1 Brazil nut;

1 tablespoon of brewer’s yeast.

Preparation mode

Blend all ingredients in a blender, then add the juice of 1/2 lemon. Take 2 times a day, 2 days a week or take 1 glass daily.

