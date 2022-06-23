Intramural myoma: what it is, symptoms, causes and treatment

Intramural myoma is a gynecological alteration characterized by the development of myoma between the walls of the uterus and which is in most cases related to the imbalance of the woman’s hormone levels.

Although some cases are asymptomatic, intramural myoma can cause abdominal pain, increased menstrual flow and changes in fertility. surgery or use of medication to control fibroid growth.

main symptoms

Most cases of intramural myoma do not lead to the appearance of signs or symptoms, being identified from gynecological imaging tests. However, some women may report the appearance of some symptoms when they increase in size or when there are multiple fibroids, the main ones being:

Pain in the lower abdomen;

Increase in abdominal volume;

Change in menstrual flow;

Constipation;

Difficulty urinating;

Bleeding outside the menstrual period, however, is not as common in this type of fibroid.

Thus, in the presence of signs indicative of gynecological alterations, it is important to consult the gynecologist for tests to be carried out to help make the diagnosis, such as transvaginal and abdominal ultrasound and diagnostic hysteroscopy, for example. Check out other tests and symptoms that help confirm the diagnosis of fibroids.

Intramural fibroids make pregnancy difficult?

Impairment of fertility by myoma is a controversial situation, as some scholars believe that this benign tumor does not interfere with a woman’s ability to have children. Others argue that, depending on their location, the fallopian tubes can be affected, which makes it difficult for the sperm to meet the egg, but this would be a very specific case.

The woman who has myoma and becomes pregnant can have a normal pregnancy, however, in cases of very large tumors or that cause many symptoms, there may be greater difficulty for the development of the fetus. Therefore, it is important that women who have fibroids and who are planning to become pregnant follow up with the gynecologist, so that treatment can be started, if necessary.

Causes of myoma

The development of myoma still does not have a very well established cause, however it is believed that it is directly related to hormonal changes. In addition, some factors can increase the risk of developing this type of fibroid, such as early menarche, a diet rich in red meat and low in vegetables, and excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages.

In addition, women with a family history of fibroids are also more likely to develop intramural fibroids throughout their lives.

Although intramural fibroids are the most common type of fibroids, other places where tumors can develop include the inner lining of the uterus, which is called a submucous fibroid, or the outermost part of the uterus, called a subserous fibroid. See more details about fibroid types and causes.

how to treat

The treatment for intramural myoma should be indicated by the gynecologist according to the characteristics of the myoma and the general state of health of the woman, being normally indicated by the doctor the use of anti-inflammatory drugs to relieve the symptoms and hormonal therapy to prevent the growth of the tumor. myoma. However, in general, fibroids tend to grow back when a person stops taking their medication.

Another possibility is to perform surgical procedures, which include embolization or occlusion of the uterine artery, as they are irrigated by blood vessels, which consequently lead to the death of the tumor. Surgery to remove the tumor, such as myomectomy or, in some cases, removal of the uterus, especially in women who no longer wish to become pregnant, can also be good options.