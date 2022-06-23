Types of uterine fibroids: main symptoms and how to treat

Fibroids can be classified as subserosal, intramural or submucosal according to where they develop in the uterus, that is, whether they appear on the outermost wall of the uterus, between walls or in the outermost part of the uterus. Most cases of fibroids do not lead to the appearance of signs or symptoms, however these can arise when the fibroid increases in size and puts pressure on nearby organs.

Fibroids are a kind of benign tumor, made up of muscle tissue and fibrous tissue that grows in the wall of the uterus that normally grows faster during pregnancy and menopause. Although in most cases they are not associated with symptoms, it is important to go to the gynecologist so that an evaluation can be carried out and the most appropriate treatment can be indicated, if necessary. See more about myoma and main causes.

1. Subserous fibroid

The subserous fibroid is a type of fibroid that develops in the outermost part of the uterus, called the serosa, and is nourished by a blood vessel, which can also be called a pedicle. This type of fibroid does not normally lead to the appearance of signs or symptoms, however when it grows too large, it can cause compression on nearby organs and lead to the appearance of some symptoms.

The development of subserous fibroids is usually related to genetic and hormonal factors, however some factors may favor the appearance of this type of fibroid, such as early first menstruation, family history of uterine fibroids, diet rich in red meat, alcohol and caffeine, and obesity. .

Main symptoms: Symptoms of subserous fibroids are rare and arise when the fibroid grows too large, and there may be pelvic pain, abnormal uterine bleeding, and iron deficiency anemia, which occurs as a result of excessive bleeding. Learn about other symptoms of subserous fibroid.

How to treat: Treatment for subserous myoma is only indicated when there are signs and symptoms, and may be recommended by the gynecologist, who may indicate the use of medication or surgery to remove the myoma or to remove the uterus, in the most serious cases.

2. Intramural myoma

The intramural fibroid is a type of fibroid that develops between the walls of the uterus and in most cases is related to changes in female hormone levels. Learn more about intramural fibroids.

Main symptoms: Most cases of intramural fibroids are asymptomatic, however some women may report abdominal pain, increased menstrual flow, constipation and difficulty urinating, these symptoms being more frequent when the myoma increases in size or when multiple fibroids appear.

How to treat: Treatment for intramural fibroids must be indicated by the gynecologist, and the use of drugs to control the growth of the fibroid and relieve symptoms, or surgery to remove the fibroid may be indicated.

3. Submucous myoma

Submucous myoma develops on the innermost wall of the uterus, which can affect the endometrium and interfere with a woman’s fertility, since the endometrium, which is the tissue that lines the uterus internally, is the site of embryo implantation.

Main symptoms: Submucous myoma is the type of myoma that is associated with the greatest number of symptoms, as it can compromise the endometrium. Thus, the main symptoms of submucosal fibroids are pelvic pain, bleeding outside the menstrual period, increased menstrual flow and iron deficiency anemia.

How to treat: Treatment for submucosal fibroids is done with the aim of relieving symptoms by reducing the size of the fibroid and performing surgery to remove the fibroid. See more about submucous fibroids.