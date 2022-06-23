Tendinosis: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Tendinosis corresponds to the process of tendon degeneration, which often happens as a consequence of tendinitis that has not been treated properly. Despite this, tendinosis is not always related to an inflammatory process, and it is up to the doctor to identify tendinosis from diagnostic tests, such as ultrasound and resonance, for example.

In tendinitis there is inflammation around the tendon, while in tendinosis the tendon itself is already weakened, with areas of fluid accumulation and small areas of rupture that can lead to complete rupture of the tendon even with small efforts. See what the symptoms of tendinitis are.

Tendinosis is more common in the supraspinatus tendons, near the shoulders; patellas, in the knees; Achilles tendon, in the heel, and in the rotator cuff, also in the shoulder. Shoulder tendinosis usually occurs in athletes and in people who have to keep their arms raised for a long time, as is the case with plastic artists and teachers, for example.

The treatment of tendinosis is done with the aim of regenerating the joint by stimulating collagen production, in addition to rest.

main symptoms

The symptoms of tendinosis are the same as those of tendinitis, and include:

Local pain;

Muscle weakness;

Difficulty performing movements with the affected joint;

Slight local swelling;

Joint instability.

The diagnosis of tendinosis is made through magnetic resonance imaging, in which the process of tendon degradation can be observed.

Tendinosis is usually associated with the chronicity of tendinitis, which is mainly caused by repetitive movements. However, it can be the result of great muscular effort, leading to joint overload and directly compromising the tendon. Vascular compromise of the tendon itself and overuse of the joint are also common causes of tendinosis.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment of tendinosis is done with the aim of stimulating collagen production and increasing muscle strength, allowing tendon regeneration and decreasing pain. In addition, the use of analgesics may be indicated to relieve pain, and several sessions of physical therapy to reduce inflammation. Anti-inflammatories are not always indicated, because in some cases there is no associated inflammation, and their use is unnecessary. However, corticosteroid injections can be used.

To assist in tendon recovery, it is important to rest the joint, avoid immobilizing the joint, perform stretching and kinesiotherapy exercises. In addition, a technique that has good results when used in the treatment of tendinosis is shock wave therapy, in which a device sends sound waves through the body with the aim of stimulating the repair of various injuries and alleviating inflammation. Understand how shockwave therapy is performed.

Recovery time varies between 3 and 6 months, depending on the degree of tendon degeneration and whether treatment is being carried out as prescribed by the doctor.

Also learn how to prevent tendinitis before there is progression to tendinosis in the following video: