6 tips for men to lose belly

For a man to lose abdominal fat, there are some simple changes that can be made on a day-to-day basis that help to prevent the accumulation of fat, in addition to increasing metabolism.

It is also important to drink about 1.5 to 2 liters of water a day, eat every 3 hours, sleep about 7 to 8 hours a night and, above all, maintain this healthy lifestyle, continuing to follow this diet and to practice physical exercise regularly.

1. Reduce the consumption of alcoholic beverages

The main cause of abdominal fat in men is excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages, so the first step to losing belly fat is not to drink them, choosing to replace alcohol with water or green tea that helps you lose weight. Learn more at: Green tea accelerates metabolism and helps you lose weight;

2. Avoid sugar and fat

Decrease and avoid the amount of sugar and fat in the diet, avoiding sugary or fatty foods or drinks such as cakes, cookies, candies, ice cream, jelly, ready-made gelatin, guava or soft drinks, for example, because excess sugar and fat is also one of the main causes of the accumulation of fat in the belly;

3. Increase consumption of protein-rich foods

Eat protein-rich foods like meat, fish, eggs, milk, cheese and yogurt, beans, peas, brown rice and soy, for example, because protein is an essential nutrient in losing belly fat. See a list of foods rich in protein;

4. Reduce the amount of carbohydrates in the diet

Decrease carbohydrates such as bread, cereal, rice, pasta, wholemeal toast or crackers, for example, choosing to consume foods low in carbohydrates such as vegetables, vegetables, milk, cheese, yogurt, meat, fish and eggs. By reducing the amount of carbohydrates, appetite decreases and weight loss and abdominal fat loss occurs;

5. Eat more fiber-rich foods

Eat whole grains, fruits, vegetables, legumes and dried fruits, opting for soluble fibers that can be found in peach, banana, pear, strawberry, tangerine or broccoli, for example. Soluble fiber binds to water and forms a thick gel that stays in the intestine, providing a prolonged feeling of satiety and reduced appetite;

6. Exercise regularly

Combining aerobic exercise such as walking, running or swimming, for example, with weight training exercises such as abdominal plank, squats, sit-ups or push-ups is important to lose belly fat because exercise will burn the fat that accumulates, defining the muscles of the body.

Running on the street, on the beach or at the gym is an excellent way to increase metabolism and spend the energy stored in the form of fat, but to avoid knee injuries, you should wear your own running shoes, in addition to following a workout that can be daily or not. Although you can run at any time of the day, it is always more effective to run in the morning because the metabolism is faster throughout the day and it is easier to carry out the training. See an excellent running workout to burn fat and how to complement that workout with 3 simple exercises to do at home and lose belly fat.

Why men lose weight faster than women

Men lose weight more and faster than women because they have about 20% more muscle volume than women, which results in a faster metabolism, which means that they spend more calories to perform the same activities as women.

Those who have less accumulated fat spend more calories even at rest because the muscles concentrate a greater amount of mitochondria, which are responsible for energy expenditure.

The secret for women to lose weight faster is to do physical exercises such as weight training, for example, which increases the amount of mitochondria and muscle mass, so she will lose weight more easily and will have a higher energy expenditure even when at rest.

