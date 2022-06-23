How to encourage your baby to turn on his own

The baby should start trying to roll over between the 4th and 5th month, and by the end of the 5th month he should be able to do this completely, turning from side to side, lying on his stomach and without help. from parents or supports.

If this does not occur, the pediatrician accompanying the child must be informed, so that it is possible to verify if there is any type of delay in development, or if it is just a lack of stimulation.

Some babies can already do this movement at the beginning of 3 months of life, and there is no problem with faster development. This usually occurs when the baby has also started to lift his head back earlier and has learned to control it.

Toys to encourage baby to roll over

The main factor for the baby to be able to develop motor coordination well is the stimulus it receives from parents and family members, in addition to the contact that is offered through different objects, shapes and textures.

Some games that parents can use to encourage the baby to turn alone are:

1. Use your favorite toy

A tip to help the baby turn around on his own is to put him on his back and leave the favorite toy next to him, in a way that the baby can see the object when he turns his head, but cannot reach it.

As the movement of picking up with the hands will not be enough, the baby will be stimulated to roll over, thus strengthening the muscles of the upper back and hip, which will also be very important for the baby to be able to sit up in the 6th month.

See how to do this and other technique using toys to help the baby’s development, with physical therapist Marcelle Pinheiro:

2. Call the baby

Putting the baby aside at arm’s length, and calling him smiling and clapping, is also a tactic that, in the form of play, helps to learn how to turn. See other games to help baby’s development.

During this game, it is important to place a support on the baby’s back to prevent him from rolling over to the opposite side, preventing falls.

3. Use a stereo

During the 4th and 5th month of life, the baby begins to be interested in the sounds he hears, especially sounds of nature or animals.

So that this can be used in the baby’s motor development and help him to turn over, the parents must previously leave the baby on his stomach, and place a stereo, which is not too loud and which is not too big, from the side. Curiosity to know where the sound is coming from will encourage baby to turn and roll.

Necessary care

From the moment the baby learns to turn over, care must be taken to avoid accidents, such as not leaving him alone on beds, sofas, tables, or changing tables, because the risk of falling is greater. See what first aid should be like in case the baby falls.

It is still recommended not to leave objects that have points, are very hard or that can be sharp at least 3 meters from the child.

In addition, it is normal for the baby to learn to turn to one side first, and have a preference to always turn to that side, but gradually the muscles will strengthen and it will be easier to turn to the other side too. However, it is necessary that parents and family members always encourage both sides, even helping the child to develop a sense of space.

How important is stimulation?

Baby stimulation at this stage is very important for motor development, as it is after learning to roll over that the child will crawl to finally start crawling. Check out 4 ways to help baby start crawling.

Turning over and rolling over is one of the signs that the baby is developing well, but for this to happen, the previous stages must also have been completed, such as being able to lift your head back when you are on your stomach. See other things your 3 month old baby should do.