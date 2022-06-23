remedies for stomach pain

Usually, stomach pain is caused by excess acidity of the gastric contents, excess gas, gastritis or the ingestion of contaminated food, which in addition to pain, can also cause vomiting and diarrhea. Ideally, stomach pain should be evaluated by a gastroenterologist so that appropriate treatment can be given.

Medicines that are usually prescribed by the doctor are acid production inhibitors, such as omeprazole or esomeprazole, antacids such as aluminum or magnesium hydroxide or drugs that accelerate gastric emptying, such as domperidone, for example.

1. Antacids

Antacid remedies work by neutralizing stomach acid, which is produced to aid digestion of food. By neutralizing the acid, these remedies make the stomach less attacked by acid and reduce the sensation of pain and burning.

These medications typically contain aluminum hydroxide, magnesium hydroxide, calcium carbonate or sodium bicarbonate, for example. Some examples of antacid remedies are Estomazil, Pepsamar or Maalox, for example.

2. Acid production inhibitors

Drugs that inhibit the production of acid work by decreasing the amount of hydrochloric acid that is produced in the stomach, reducing pain and injuries caused by it in ulcers, for example. Some examples of this type of medication are omeprazole, esomeprazole, lansoprazole or pantoprazole.

3. Gastric emptying accelerators

Medicines to empty the stomach work by speeding up intestinal transit, making food stay in the stomach for less time. Medications that speed up the emptying of the stomach are also used to treat reflux and vomiting, some examples are domperidone, metoclopramide or cisapride.

4. Gastric protectors

Gastric protective remedies form a mucus that protects the stomach, preventing burning and pain.

The body has a mechanism in which it produces a protective mucus from the stomach lining, preventing the acid from attacking it. However, in some cases, the production of this mucus may decrease, leading to mucosal aggression. The gastric protectors that can be used to replace this mucus are sucralfate and bismuth salts which improve the stomach’s defense mechanisms and form a protective barrier.

These remedies should not be used without medical advice or supervision. In addition, there are more specific cases in which other drugs may be prescribed. Learn the most common causes of stomach donor.

home remedies for stomach pain

An upset stomach can also be relieved with home remedies, which are a great option as a complement to your doctor’s prescribed treatment. Some examples of home remedies to treat stomach pain are espinheira-santa, aroeira, lettuce, dandelion or mugwort tea.

These teas should be taken 3 to 4 times a day, preferably on an empty stomach and between meals. See how these teas are prepared.

In addition, one should reduce stress, eat a diet low in sweets, fats and fried foods, avoid the intake of soft drinks and alcoholic beverages and avoid the use of cigarettes.