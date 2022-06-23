How to relieve heartburn and burning stomach

Some natural solutions can be interesting to relieve heartburn and burning in the stomach, such as drinking cold water, eating an apple and trying to relax a little, for example, these solutions are interesting after fatty meals or excessive alcohol consumption.

The burning sensation in the stomach and throat is usually caused by poor digestion and reflux, which is when the contents that are in the stomach end up going up the esophagus causing this discomfort, which tends to get worse when lying down.

When symptoms are frequent and reflux is present more than 15 days a month, heartburn and burning can develop lesions and harm the health of the esophagus and stomach. In these cases, a consultation with a gastroenterologist is recommended so that tests can be indicated to help confirm the diagnosis and thus initiate the most appropriate treatment.

To reduce the discomfort caused by heartburn and burning, and also reduce the intensity and frequency of crises, some strategies can be used such as:

1. Home remedies

Some natural ways to fight heartburn and stomach ache include:

raw potato juice;

Cabbage and apple juice;

Papaya and flaxseed juice;

Eat 1 apple or pear without the skin.

Using these practices and completing the home treatment with teas such as fennel and ginger can also help relieve heartburn and burning, in addition to reducing the intensity with which it appears. See how to prepare these and other teas that relieve heartburn.

2. Pharmacy Remedies

In some cases, the doctor may recommend the use of antacid medications such as aluminum hydroxide, magnesium hydroxide or sodium bicarbonate, acid production inhibitors such as omeprazole, gastric emptying accelerators such as domperidone or gastric protectors such as sucralfate, for example. Check out how the drug treatment for heartburn is done.

These medications should only be taken under medical supervision, as they have contraindications and side effects.

3. Strategies to combat heartburn and burning

In addition to treatment with home and pharmacy remedies, there are some strategies that can be adopted to relieve heartburn and burning, in addition to the frequency of attacks:

Raise the head of the bed;

Lose weight, as abdominal volume also causes heartburn;

Stop smoking;

Avoid fatty, fried and spicy foods;

Avoid meals that contain broths and sauces;

Avoid drinking coffee, black tea, chocolate and soda;

Eat small meals throughout the day, avoiding eating too much at once;

Avoid doing isometric exercises, such as the abdominal plank and common sit-ups;

Sleep lying on the left side, especially after eating;

Avoid stressful situations.

If heartburn and burning persist even after carrying out the indicated treatment and necessary care, the gastroenterologist may recommend anti-reflux surgery, which consists of placing a valve in the stomach to prevent the acidic contents from returning to the throat. Understand how this surgery is done and what recovery should be like.

Nutritionist Tatiana Zanin explains better which foods can worsen heartburn, as well as other tips to prevent the onset and reduce the intensity of burning: