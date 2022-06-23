How to get rid of back pimples

To treat pimples on the back, it is important to go to the dermatologist, so that the skin is evaluated, and if necessary, have a prescription for products in the most serious cases, such as antibiotics or lotions based on benzoyl peroxide or acetylsalicylic acid, for example.

In addition, it is also important to have some attitudes such as doing a light exfoliation 2 times a week, ingesting about 2 liters of water a day and starting a healthier diet.

The main cause of pimples on the back is excess oil, triggered by hormonal changes that can end up clogging and inflaming the pores, causing acne, especially in adults with a genetic predisposition, pregnant women, adolescents and even in people who suffer from the menstrual cycle. unregulated. In addition, stress and nervousness can also cause hormonal changes, allowing pimples to appear.

Most used medicines

The treatment for acne on the back should preferably be done with the use of topical products, based on lotions or creams with substances that dry and prevent pimples, guided by the dermatologist. Some options are:

Anti-acne soaps based on salicylic acid, sulfur or benzoyl peroxide, for example, which help to control and fight the appearance of pimples;

Skin cleansing tonics used daily to reduce oiliness and prevent pimples;

Benzoyl peroxide lotions and ointments, salicylic acid, retinoic acid, adapalene or tretinoin, for example, treat most cases;

Antibiotics such as clindamycin, erythromycin and isotretinoin, can be prescribed by the dermatologist in cases of very inflamed and intense acne, which does not reduce with other treatments.

In addition to medicines, there are also radiofrequency techniques, phototherapy with special lights, laser and pulsed light, for example, that treat pimples. Check out other pimple treatment options.

How should the food be?

A balanced diet, which provides all the necessary nutrients, can not only regulate hormones, reducing the oil that causes acne, but also help regulate mood, weight and blood fat levels, for example.

In this video, nutritionist Tatiana Zanin talks about how healthy eating can help treat and reduce pimples:

home treatment options

Home treatment to treat pimples on the back can complement the treatment prescribed by the dermatologist, in addition to preventing acne from appearing in this region again. In this way you should:

Exfoliate your back twice a week with a vegetable sponge or exfoliating product;

Drink at least 1.5L water a day to keep the skin hydrated;

Avoid foods high in sugar and fat in addition to industrialized products, such as canned goods and sausages, carbonated or alcoholic beverages;

Use moisturizer daily for acne-prone skin oil free;

Prefer sunscreen oil free when exposed to the sun;

Avoid squeezing pimples, as it can infect the skin and worsen the problem.

In addition, cleaning the skin with peppermint tea at least once a day can help reduce internal pimples, and enhance treatment. Check out 4 home remedies for back acne.