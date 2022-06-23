Treatment for inflammation in the uterus: natural remedies and options

Treatment for inflammation in the uterus is done under the guidance of a gynecologist and may vary according to the causative agent of the infection that caused the inflammation. In this way, the drugs that may be indicated are antibiotics or antivirals to eliminate the agent causing the inflammation, which can be the chlamydia bacteria, gonorrhea, or the herpes virus.

It is important that the treatment is indicated by the gynecologist, as it must be done according to the cause of the infection and symptoms presented. In addition, in some cases, treatment of the sexual partner may also be necessary, even if there are no associated symptoms.

Remedies for inflammation in the uterus

In case of inflammation in the uterus caused by viruses or bacteria, the gynecologist may indicate the use of antibiotics or antivirals such as clindamycin, acyclovir or metronidazole, which can be indicated in the form of tablets or ointment, and the treatment can be done at home.

In any case, the gynecologist may recommend the use of other remedies such as analgesics, antipyretics or anti-inflammatory drugs, to treat symptoms such as pain and fever. In general, even if treatment leads to a cure, it is important to treat the sexual partner and use a condom in all relationships to avoid recontamination.

In rare cases, inflammation in the uterus can be caused by injuries during intimate contact, allergy to condoms and the use of constant vaginal douches, in this situation the gynecologist can guide the use of anti-inflammatory ointments for the intimate region, in addition to away from the cause.

Natural treatment options

Natural and home treatment can help with recovery, relief of symptoms and complement medical treatment, but it should never replace the remedies indicated by the gynecologist.

1. plantain tea

Plantain tea can help with treatment as it has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory actions, which help relieve symptoms of inflammation in the uterus.

Ingredients

20 g of plantain leaves;

1 liter of water.

Preparation mode

Boil water in a pan and then add the plantain. Cover and let rest for a few minutes. Drink 4 cups of tea a day, until the inflammation disappears.

This tea should not be taken during pregnancy and by people who have uncontrolled high blood pressure.

2. Bicarbonate sitz bath

The sodium bicarbonate sitz bath helps keep the pH of the vagina more alkaline, which makes it difficult for microorganisms to proliferate, making treatment easier.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of baking soda;

1 liter of boiled water.

Preparation mode

Mix the 2 ingredients in a basin, let it cool and remain seated, in contact with this water for approximately 15 to 20 minutes. It is recommended to perform this sitz bath twice a day, while symptoms persist.

Signs of improvement and worsening

The signs that show the improvement of inflammation in the uterus are the decrease in pain and vaginal discharge, which can be observed after starting treatment with drugs and eliminating the cause.

Already, signs of worsening include increase or persistence of discharge and abdominal pain, as well as bleeding after intimate contact, can arise when treatment is not started, or done incorrectly, such as not taking the drug every day. indicated.

Possible complications

Possible complications of inflammation in the uterus can be chronic pelvic pain from the scarring of the inflammation, abscess from the accumulation of pus, risk of PID, which occurs when inflammation spreads to other organs of the reproductive system, and risk of septicemia, which develops when the agent causing the inflammation spreads through the bloodstream.

However, these complications are rare and only happen in extreme cases, where the person did not seek medical attention after identifying the symptoms. See the symptoms of inflammation in the uterus.