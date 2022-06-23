Arepa: what it is, benefits and healthy recipes

Arepa is a food made from pre-cooked corn flour or ground dried corn and, therefore, is an excellent food that can be included in several meals throughout the day, such as breakfast, lunch or dinner. This type of food is very typical of Venezuela and Colombia, being another option to replace bread.

This food is an excellent source of energy and, despite being a carbohydrate, it can be included in the menu of a healthy diet.

For the best benefits, you should try to increase your fiber content by choosing fillings that are low in fat and include healthy foods. So, a good option is to add oats, flaxseeds or even some chopped vegetables, such as carrots or even beets, to the recipe.

See also a tapioca recipe to replace bread.

benefits of arepa

The main benefits and advantages of eating arepas are:

It has a low amount of sodium, making it ideal for those who need to follow a low-salt diet;

It does not contain gluten, presenting itself as an excellent option for people with celiac disease or gluten intolerance;

Be a source of energy, as it contains a good amount of carbohydrates;

They do not need to be prepared with oil, reducing the amount of fat;

Have fiber, being excellent for the functioning of the intestine;

Does not contain chemical substances such as preservatives, colorings or flavorings.

In addition, arepa is a very versatile food, as it can be combined with different fillings, serving for different meals of the day, as well as different preferences.

Nutritional information

In this table you can find the nutritional information for every 100 grams of arepa:

For every 100 grams of corn flour Energy 360 calories lipids 1.89 g carbohydrates 80.07 g Fiber 5.34 g proteins 7.21 g salt 0.02 g

Arepas have an intermediate glycemic index and therefore raise blood sugar moderately. For this reason, the ideal is even to increase its fiber content, adding, for example, grated vegetables or oatmeal to the arepa dough. These foods in addition to producing greater satiety also help to control blood glucose.

In some places it is still possible to find wholemeal corn flour, which can be another way to prepare arepa in a healthy way.

Recipe for making arepas

The recipe for making arepas is relatively simple, as you only need to mix corn flour, water and salt. The recommended thing is that each arepa has between 60 to 90 grams and the ideal is that it is consumed 1 time a day.

Arepas can be stuffed with simple foods, such as grated white cheese, but they can also be stuffed with meat, when they are going to be used for lunch or dinner, for example.

Ingredients

1 ¼ cup of water;

1 cup of pre-cooked cornmeal;

1 teaspoon of salt;

1 tablespoon of oats, flaxseed or chia seeds (optional);

Grated carrots, beets, peppers or zucchini (optional).

Preparation mode

Pour the water into a container and then add the salt, stirring, until completely dissolved. Then add the corn flour little by little, stirring until you get a smooth dough. The dough should rest for about 3 minutes.

If the dough is too dry or hard, you can add a little more water. If, on the other hand, it is too soft, you can add a little more flour.

Finally, divide the dough into 5 portions and form small balls, which must be kneaded until obtaining disks of about 10 cm in diameter. To cook the arepa, place it on a metal plate over medium heat for 5 minutes on each side, until golden.

Healthy arepa filling recipes

Various types of fillings can be used to fill the arepas. Some of the healthiest are:

1. queen papiada light

Reina papiada is one of the most popular fillings in Venezuela and Colombia prepared with avocado and mayonnaise. However, to make it healthier, mayonnaise can be substituted for plain yogurt, for example.

Ingredients

1 kg of chicken;

Pulp of 2 medium ripe avocados;

1 natural yogurt;

½ chopped onion;

1 clove of garlic;

½ lemon;

Salt and pepper to taste.

Preparation mode

Put the water and a pinch of salt in a pan and bring to a boil. Then add the chicken until cooked. Remove the chicken and let it cool. Shred the chicken into small pieces, removing the bones and skin.

Common mixer or a blender, beat the pulp of the avocados, the onion and the garlic clove until it forms a homogeneous paste. Finally, add the shredded chicken, yogurt, lemon, salt and pepper to taste.

2. Scrambled eggs with tomato

This is another of the most typical fillings for arepas that is quite simple to prepare and healthy.

Ingredients

1 ripe tomato, diced;

½ chopped onion;

4 strips of chopped green pepper;

3 eggs;

Salt and pepper to taste;

Corn oil.

Preparation mode

Place a few drops of corn oil in a frying pan and add the onion and pepper, leaving it to brown over medium heat. Then add the tomato and mix. Add the beaten eggs, salt and pepper to taste, mixing until completely cooked.

3. Vegetarian

This filling is a great option for those who are vegetarian or even vegansince it is made from vegetables, not including products of animal origin.

Ingredients

100 grams of chopped chives;

2 ripe and chopped tomatoes;

½ chopped onion;

½ minced garlic;

1 pinch of cumin;

2 tablespoons of olive oil, corn or sunflower oil;

Salt and pepper to taste.

Preparation mode

Place a few drops of corn oil in a frying pan and add the onion, chives and cumin, leaving to brown over medium heat. When the vegetables are transparent, add the tomato and bring it all back to the heat for another 10 minutes.

Finally, add salt and pepper to taste, mixing for another 10 minutes until the mixture turns into a thick sauce.