Phosphatidylserine: what it is, what it is for and how to consume it

Phosphatidylserine is a compound derived from an amino acid that is found in large amounts in the brain and neural tissue as it forms part of the cell membrane. For this reason, it can contribute to cognitive function, especially in the elderly, helping to improve memory and attention.

This compound is produced by the body, and can also be obtained through food and also through supplementation, which apparently has shown several benefits in some situations.

What is Phosphatidylserine used for?

Phosphatidylserine supplementation can have several health benefits and, therefore, can be used in a variety of situations, such as:

1. Improve cognitive function and memory

Several benefits of phosphatidylserine supplementation have been found, with some studies found to help improve cognitive function and memory in the elderly, including Alzheimer’s patients and people with age-related memory impairment, preventing or delaying cognitive impairment and dementia. .

This is because phosphatidylserine apparently increases neuronal communication, increasing the fluidity of cell membranes and levels of acetylcholine, which is an important neurotransmitter. In addition, phosphatidylserine also protects cell membranes from oxidative damage and free radicals.

In healthy people there are still not enough studies to prove this improvement, however it is believed to be positive.

2. Reduce Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Symptoms

It is believed that phosphatidylserine supplementation could improve symptoms of attention deficit and hyperactivity disorders in children with ADHD, also observing an improvement in short-term auditory memory in impulsivity. Know how to recognize the symptoms of ADHD.

3. Improve attention and learning

According to some studies, in the case of adults, this supplement could significantly improve the ability to process information, as well as the accuracy of responses made in some tests that measure cognitive ability.

4. Relieve Stress Symptoms

Prolonged supplementation with phosphatidylserine can exert anti-stress effects in healthy people, however it is still not known exactly how this compound works in the body to generate this effect, and further studies are needed to confirm this action of phosphatidylserine.

Foods that contain Phosphatidylserine

Phosphatidylserine intake, due to its natural presence in the diet, is currently believed to be between 75 to 184 mg per person per day. Some food sources of phosphatidylserine are red meat, chicken, turkey and fish, especially in offal such as liver or kidneys.

Milk and eggs also have small amounts of this compound. Some plant sources are white beans, sunflower seeds, soybeans and derivatives.

How to consume the supplement

The FDA (Food, Drug, Administration) has approved phosphatidylserine as a supplement, with a maximum dose of 300 mg per day recommended. In general, to prevent cognitive impairment, it is recommended to take 100 mg, 3 times a day, however it is important to read the manufacturer’s instructions, as supplements may vary according to the dose.

In the case of children and adolescents, to improve attention, an intake of 200 mg/d is recommended, and a dose of 200 to 400 mg/d can be used for healthy adults.

Side effects and contraindications

Intake of the phosphatidylserine supplement is apparently safe, with only gastrointestinal problems such as nausea, vomiting and indigestion observed. This supplement should not be taken by pregnant women, women who suspect pregnancy or during breastfeeding due to the lack of studies proving its safety.