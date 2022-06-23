Postpartum girdle: 7 benefits, how to use and commonly used types

The postpartum belt is recommended to provide more comfort and safety for women to move around in everyday activities, especially after a cesarean, in addition to reducing swelling and giving the body a better posture.

Before using any postpartum brace or sling, it is important to talk to the doctor and decide if you need it, as in some cases not using the brace can lead to the formation of a seroma, which is the accumulation of fluid at the cesarean site. Learn more about seroma.

The postpartum girdle can be worn immediately after a natural birth or cesarean section, throughout the day and night, without having to take it off to sleep. However, the recommendation is that it be used for a maximum period of 3 months because from this stage onwards the woman can already practice exercises to strengthen the abdominal muscles, and the use of the belt may impair the strengthening of these muscles.

How to use

The postpartum brace can be used right after the baby is born, while still in the hospital, as long as the woman feels stabilized and is able to stand on her own. The period of use of the brace may vary from woman to woman and according to the medical recommendation, and can be a minimum of 1 month after delivery and a maximum of 3 months.

The belt must be used throughout the day and throughout the night, being removed only to take a shower and to practice physical exercise, for example. Check out the best exercises to lose belly fat postpartum.

benefits of the brace

The use of the postpartum belt is not mandatory, but it has some advantages such as:

Reduces postpartum pain: the belt for compressing the abdomen helps to reduce pain; Helps prevent back pain: The use of the belt promotes greater safety and better posture, which prevents back pain that occurs because the abdominal muscles are very weakened, and in addition, poor posture in daily activities after delivery such as breastfeeding, holding the baby and putting the baby on the bed. crib can contribute to the onset of pain; Contributes to the return of the uterus to its position: after delivery, the uterus is still very large and the use of the strap helps the uterus return to the physiological position, facilitating its return to normal size; Helps in the recovery of abdominal diastasis: Diastasis recti can happen when the belly muscles separate during pregnancy as the belly grows and remain separate after the baby is born. The postpartum belt can accelerate the recovery of diastasis by compressing the abdominal muscles. Learn more about abdominal diastasis; Prevents the formation of seroma: the belt promotes faster healing and prevents the appearance of seroma which is an accumulation of fluid under the skin, in the scar region, being more common in women who had a cesarean, however the belt is also recommended for those who had a normal birth; Makes the silhouette more beautiful: one of the major concerns of postpartum is physical shape and the use of the belt can contribute to self-esteem and well-being, as it shapes the body leaving a better silhouette to the body; Emotional help: for feeling firmer and more secure, the use of the belt makes the woman more confident for everyday tasks.

Some doctors do not recommend using the brace postpartum because they believe that constant use of the brace can hamper blood circulation and reduce skin ventilation interfering with healing, in addition, prolonged use can weaken the muscles of the abdomen. Therefore, it is important to consult a doctor to decide whether or not to use it.

Most suitable types of strap

Before choosing which strap to buy, it is advisable to wear different models to know which one is most comfortable for each case. Generally, the most comfortable ones are those that allow you to loosen the strap in parts, so you don’t have to take everything off all the time, which makes going to the bathroom a lot easier.

The size of the belt to use varies according to the physical structure of the woman. However, it is important that it is comfortable and that it does not squeeze your belly too much. The ideal is to go to the store to try it on and choose one that is comfortable and does not harm your breathing or make the woman feel uncomfortable after eating. A good tip is to put on the strap, sit down and eat a fruit or a cookie to see how you feel.

In addition, you should not wear belts that are too tight with the intention of thinning the waist, as these actually prevent the natural contraction of the abdominal muscles and end up causing weakness and abdominal flaccidity. See the indications for using the shaping belt to thin the waist.

Regardless of the model chosen, the recommendation is that the belt be washed by hand so as not to damage the elasticity and compression capacity of the belt.

1. High waist legless strap

The high-waisted legless belt is a small belt that resembles a high-waisted panty and can reach the navel or breasts. They usually have a side opening to make it easier to wear and an opening at the bottom with clasps to make going to the bathroom easier.

Advantage: This model has the advantage of being small and easy to put on and take off.

Disadvantage: women with thicker thighs may feel discomfort from squeezing this region.

2. Breastfeeding strap

The breast strap for breastfeeding is a model that can be similar to a bathing suit or a romper with legs, with an opening in the breast area to facilitate breastfeeding and at the bottom for trips to the bathroom.

Advantage: this belt does not go down or roll up like other models can.

Disadvantage: to change the bra, you have to remove the entire strap, and it is also necessary to wash it frequently.

3. Strap with legs and brackets

The brace with legs and clasps can reach the navel or at the height below the breasts and in the region above or below the knees. This model has a side opening with brackets and an opening at the bottom, making it easy to use.

Advantage: This model has the advantage of being more comfortable for women with thicker thighs and wider hips, as it does not tighten or mark the region.

Disadvantage: the disadvantage of this model is that it is warmer and, in cities where temperatures are higher, it can cause discomfort, in addition, for women who have fluid retention, the belt can mark the legs, in which case it is advisable to use the belt with legs below the knees.

4. Velcro strap

The Velcro strap is similar to a thick, adjustable body band that wraps around the entire abdomen.

Advantage: This belt, because it has greater elasticity, allows better adaptation to the body, without tightening it too much and the velcro gives greater practicality and facilitates its use. In addition, it is more hygienic because it does not have the part of the panties with an opening or the bra.