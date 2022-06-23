Perfume allergy: symptoms and what to do to avoid it

Perfume allergy is a condition in which the person is more sensitive to substances that give characteristic smells, such as lyral, responsible for the smell of flowers such as lily, for example.

This sensitivity causes irritation to the mucosa in the nose and causes an inflammatory process that can cause respiratory symptoms, such as a runny nose and sneezing, but if the person comes into direct contact with the perfume that contains the allergen substance, skin symptoms such as itchy skin and around the eyes, in addition to headache.

Perfume allergy can be avoided through some measures, such as removing allergens and treating with antiallergic drugs, which relieve symptoms and which should be indicated by the allergist or general practitioner.

main symptoms

The main symptoms that perfume allergy can present are:

Coryza;

sneezing;

Swollen and watery eyes;

Itchy nose;

skin irritation;

Difficulty breathing;

Nausea and vomiting;

Wheezing in the chest;

Headache;

Dizziness;

Cough.

If these symptoms are frequently present, it is recommended to see a general practitioner or an allergist so that the allergy to perfumes is diagnosed or ruled out, and the treatment started when there is confirmation.

People who have a respiratory condition such as asthma, allergic rhinitis or some other type of allergy are the ones most likely to develop a perfume allergy, so these people should be careful with products with a strong scent.

How to confirm the diagnosis

The diagnosis of perfume allergy is confirmed by the general practitioner or allergist, and is made by observing the symptoms presented at the time of the crisis and by the person’s report of how the previous crises were, in cases of mild and moderate allergy.

However, in severe cases, specific tests are required, such as an allergy skin test, for example, to identify which substance is most allergenic and thus indicate the appropriate treatment. Check out how the allergy skin test is done.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for perfume allergy, whether mild, moderate or severe, can be done by avoiding products that do not have a neutral perfume, and the use of products with a mild perfume is even discouraged. Because there is no cure, the treatment of perfume allergy lasts a lifetime.

However, in cases where the allergy causes many symptoms, the general practitioner or allergist may still indicate the use of antiallergics, to control the intensity of symptoms during the allergy crisis. See which antiallergics can be used.

What to do to avoid an allergy crisis

To avoid perfume allergy, it is recommended that the person suspend the use of any product, whether personal hygiene, cleaning and even cosmetics, that have a mild or intense smell. It is recommended to use only products with a neutral scent.

Other important recommendations to avoid crises are:

Avoid products that contain highly allergenic substances such as lyral, geraniol, cinnamal, cinnamyl alcohol, citral, coumarin, eugenol, farnesol, HICC (synthetic), hydroxycitronellal, isoeugenol, limonene, linalool;

such as lyral, geraniol, cinnamal, cinnamyl alcohol, citral, coumarin, eugenol, farnesol, HICC (synthetic), hydroxycitronellal, isoeugenol, limonene, linalool; Maintain air circulation in the environment with open windows or fan;

with open windows or fan; Use products that have the neutral perfume specification in packaging;

in packaging; Avoid public and closed environments, such as food courts or cinemas.

If these measures do not prevent allergy attacks, it is recommended to return to the general practitioner or allergist, so that the case can be evaluated again, and a new treatment is indicated.